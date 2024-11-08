Tigers cruise over Red Flash

Four Tigers (2-0) scored in double-figures, led by 16 points each for Ian Schieffelin (who added 13 rebounds) and Jaeden Zackery (who added six assists). Chase Hunter (13) and Chauncey Wiggins (11) joined them in double-digit scores.

Five different Tigers hit two 3-pointers with Chase and Dillon Hunter (2), Wiggins, Zackery and Jake Heidbreder.

Transfer big man Viktor Lakhin went 4-for-4 from the field for eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist.

The Tigers hit 58.9% shots from the field and 44.4% from three.

Clemson led 10-2 to start, extending the edge to 41-20 at the break.

The Tigers led by as much as 29 in the second half.

Clemson returns to action by hosting Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday (7 p.m./ACCN).

