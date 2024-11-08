|
Tigers cruise over Red Flash
The impressive Clemson men's basketball offensive output continued on Friday with an 88-62 win over the St. Francis Red Flash (0-2).
Four Tigers (2-0) scored in double-figures, led by 16 points each for Ian Schieffelin (who added 13 rebounds) and Jaeden Zackery (who added six assists). Chase Hunter (13) and Chauncey Wiggins (11) joined them in double-digit scores. Five different Tigers hit two 3-pointers with Chase and Dillon Hunter (2), Wiggins, Zackery and Jake Heidbreder. Transfer big man Viktor Lakhin went 4-for-4 from the field for eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist. The Tigers hit 58.9% shots from the field and 44.4% from three. Clemson led 10-2 to start, extending the edge to 41-20 at the break. The Tigers led by as much as 29 in the second half. Clemson returns to action by hosting Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday (7 p.m./ACCN). ARE YOU KIDDING ME @chunt3r2 !! That's 3 for 3 for Chase!! 🚨 DOUBLE DOUBLE FOR IAN🚨
📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/LmcrakbkKM
📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/rQp16JsSxJ
First of the Season and 13th of his Career!! pic.twitter.com/gpJ3HSLjEy
Four Tigers (2-0) scored in double-figures, led by 16 points each for Ian Schieffelin (who added 13 rebounds) and Jaeden Zackery (who added six assists). Chase Hunter (13) and Chauncey Wiggins (11) joined them in double-digit scores.
Five different Tigers hit two 3-pointers with Chase and Dillon Hunter (2), Wiggins, Zackery and Jake Heidbreder.
Transfer big man Viktor Lakhin went 4-for-4 from the field for eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist.
The Tigers hit 58.9% shots from the field and 44.4% from three.
Clemson led 10-2 to start, extending the edge to 41-20 at the break.
The Tigers led by as much as 29 in the second half.
Clemson returns to action by hosting Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday (7 p.m./ACCN).
ARE YOU KIDDING ME @chunt3r2 !!
That's 3 for 3 for Chase!!
🚨 DOUBLE DOUBLE FOR IAN🚨
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now