CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Ian Schieffelin scored his 13th career double-double. (Clemson athletics photo)
Ian Schieffelin scored his 13th career double-double. (Clemson athletics photo)

Tigers cruise over Red Flash
by - 2024 Nov 8 22:47

The impressive Clemson men's basketball offensive output continued on Friday with an 88-62 win over the St. Francis Red Flash (0-2).

Four Tigers (2-0) scored in double-figures, led by 16 points each for Ian Schieffelin (who added 13 rebounds) and Jaeden Zackery (who added six assists). Chase Hunter (13) and Chauncey Wiggins (11) joined them in double-digit scores.

Five different Tigers hit two 3-pointers with Chase and Dillon Hunter (2), Wiggins, Zackery and Jake Heidbreder.

Transfer big man Viktor Lakhin went 4-for-4 from the field for eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist.

The Tigers hit 58.9% shots from the field and 44.4% from three.

Clemson led 10-2 to start, extending the edge to 41-20 at the break.

The Tigers led by as much as 29 in the second half.

Clemson returns to action by hosting Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday (7 p.m./ACCN).


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tigers cruise over Red Flash
Tigers cruise over Red Flash
ESPN analyst says Clemson 'has no business' in CFP Top 25, predicts Hokies win
ESPN analyst says Clemson 'has no business' in CFP Top 25, predicts Hokies win
Jaguars coach updates Trevor Lawrence's playing status
Jaguars coach updates Trevor Lawrence's playing status
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts