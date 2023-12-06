CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Former Clemson coach expected to retire
2023 Dec 6

Coastal Carolina's head basketball coach, Cliff Ellis, is set to announce his retirement on Wednesday, culminating a remarkable career in collegiate coaching.

At 78 years old, Ellis is the oldest coach in Division I basketball and is the active leader in career wins at the Division I level.

Overall, he has 833 Division I wins which is the 11th most all-time.

His coaching journey spans notable stints at Clemson, South Alabama, Auburn, and Coastal Carolina (17th season). He also had 78 victories at Cumberland along the way.

Ellis's coaching legacy includes guiding Clemson to three NCAA appearances, including a Sweet 16. He achieved two Sweet 16 appearances with Auburn.

Reports indicate Coastal Carolina will appoint assistant head coach Benny Moss as Ellis's successor.

A press conference has been scheduled for 1:30 pm ET on Wednesday, with more details about Ellis's retirement.

