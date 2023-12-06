Former Clemson coach expected to retire

At 78 years old, Ellis is the oldest coach in Division I basketball and is the active leader in career wins at the Division I level.

Overall, he has 833 Division I wins which is the 11th most all-time.

His coaching journey spans notable stints at Clemson, South Alabama, Auburn, and Coastal Carolina (17th season). He also had 78 victories at Cumberland along the way.

Ellis's coaching legacy includes guiding Clemson to three NCAA appearances, including a Sweet 16. He achieved two Sweet 16 appearances with Auburn.

Reports indicate Coastal Carolina will appoint assistant head coach Benny Moss as Ellis's successor.

A press conference has been scheduled for 1:30 pm ET on Wednesday, with more details about Ellis's retirement.