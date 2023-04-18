Former Clemson center commits to North Carolina State

"The journey continues," Middlebrooks said as he announced his decision on Instagram.

Middlebrooks had an official visit over the weekend in Raleigh and apparently liked what he saw.

He chose the Wolfpack over Auburn, Georgia, UCF, South Florida, Tulsa and a handful of other schools.

"I think that the way they play is a little bit more free-flowing than what it is at Clemson," Middlebrooks told Pack Pride. "A little bit less play-oriented and a little bit less controlled. I think it would fit me well. I feel like I'm — at least from my position and my size — able to get up and down very well. I think it would allow me to show some things that I wasn't necessarily able to show at Clemson."

As a sophomore, Middlebrooks averaged 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.

He will have two more years of eligibility remaining.