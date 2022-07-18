Clemson star center suffers knee injury

Clemson star center PJ Hall suffers knee injury

CLEMSON, S.C. –– Following an MRI on July 15, it was confirmed that junior center PJ Hall suffered a subluxed patella (kneecap) injury. Hall will undergo surgery and there is no timetable yet for his return.

Head Coach Brad Brownell

“This is an unfortunate setback for PJ’s recovery process. He’s done an outstanding job in his rehab from his foot surgery earlier this spring. I know he will attack this latest obstacle with the same grit and determination that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from him. As we all know, PJ has an infectious positive personality and that coupled with his leadership will continue to help our young team.”

Junior PJ Hall

“It’s unfortunate, but you can’t change it. Not every road is paved perfectly. I’m going to keep my energy high, and my voice heard to help these guys get ready for the start of the season. Again, this is unfortunate, but God never makes mistakes. We have a lot of enthusiasm and excitement in our program, and I can’t wait to get back on the court.”