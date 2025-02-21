sports_basketball
Viktor Lakhin and the Tigers seek a resume-building victory in Dallas.

Clemson-SMU game projections, broadcast information, notes
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 55 minutes ago

No. 18 Clemson men’s basketball (21-5, 13-2 ACC) hits the road for a key battle at SMU (20-6, 11-4) for the NCAA Tournament resume, conference standings and ACC Tournament seeding.

Clemson-SMU scoop

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22
Tip-off: 4 p.m.
TV Network: ACCN
Broadcasters: Wes Durham and Dan Bonner (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)
Line: TBA
Series streak: SMU, 1
Brad Brownell vs. SMU with Clemson: 0-1 (2014 NIT semifinal loss, 65-69)
Overall series: 1-1 (first meeting in Dallas)

Clemson is picked slightly with ESPN's projection calling for a 1.1-point victory with a 54.2% win probability. It is easily Clemson's closest remaining regular-season projection left, according to ESPN, which gives the Tigers an over 90% win chance in three of them (@Boston College, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame) and almost 80% in the other (79.1%, at Virginia).

SMU hit the 20-win mark this week with a 97-73 road win at a struggling Notre Dame for a sixth win in its last seven games and a 9-2 mark over the last 11 games. The Mustangs lead the ACC with 82.7 points per game.

Clemson looks to keep up with Duke in the ACC leader race (15-1 in league play) and, with a win, all but clinch a double-bye Top 4 spot in the ACC Tournament. Only Clemson, Louisville (13-2), and Duke enter the home stretch with two or fewer ACC losses, while SMU and Wake Forest (11-4) are tied for the final double-bye spot currently (UNC is the next viable team at 9-6).

Clemson/SMU profile

KenPom rating: Clemson 22 (Off. eff. rank - 19; Def. - 26)/SMU 38 (Off. - 25; Def. - 66)
BPI: Clemson 20/SMU 40
NET ranking: Clemson 25 (Quad 1 win for SMU)/SMU 38 (Quad 1 win for Clemson)

More notes (via Clemson)

* Clemson won its 11th ACC game this year by 10 points or more against Florida State (72-46) on Feb. 15. That extended a new school record for ACC wins in a season by double-digits (2022-23, 9). Eleven of the 13 conference wins have been by 10 or more points, while three (North Carolina and Florida State (2x) have been by 20 points.

* Clemson clinched a winning record on the road in league play with a win at Florida State on Feb. 15 (72-46). Clemson’s only ACC road loss so far this year is at Louisville. The win at Florida State sealed Clemson's third winning ACC road record in school history (joining 1986-87 and 1976-77).

* Clemson defeated Florida State by 26 points on Feb. 15. The 26-point margin of victory was tied for the third-largest on the road in program history. Clemson's highest is 31 points at Virginia in 2008.

* Chase Hunter is one of two players nationally to average at least 17.0 points and produce a shooting line of at least .480/.420/.880.

