Clemson men's basketball drops in latest AP Poll

Clemson men's basketball dropped five spots in the latest Associated Press top 25.

The Tigers (16-4, 8-1) fell to No. 24 after they split their first games as a ranked team last week, falling for the first time this season in ACC action at Wake Forest (87-77) and taking a late lead for the win over Virginia Tech (51-50).

Brad Brownell’s bunch is holding onto a one-game lead atop the ACC standings over Virginia.

The Tigers are ranked 59th by the NCAA’s NET resume tool, with a 3-2 record against the top tier teams, 4-0 mark against Quadrant 2, 3-0 versus Q3 and 6-2 versus Q4.

Clemson is projected as a 10-seed in CBS Sports' latest bracketology.

The Tigers are rated as high as No. 31 with KPI metric and as low as 60th with the predictive metrics (KenPom) with a No. 139 strength of schedule by the NET rankings (WarrenNolan.com).

Clemson wraps the first half of conference play at home versus Georgia Tech (8-11, 1-8 ACC; 156 KenPom/172 BPI/146 SAG) in a 9 p.m. start Tuesday (ACCN). The Tigers are seeking another ACC regular-season sweep after winning 79-66 in Atlanta in mid-December and the Yellow Jackets won just one of their next seven league games after it.

AP Poll - 1/23

1. Purdue (39)

2. Alabama (23)

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Kansas State

6. Arizona

7. Virginia

8. UCLA

9. Kansas

10. Texas

11. TCU

12. Iowa State

13. Xavier

14. Gonzaga

15. Auburn

16. Marquette

17. Baylor

18. Charleston

19. UConn

20. Miami

21. Florida Atlantic

22. Saint Mary's

23. Providence

24. Clemson

25. New Mexico

Others receiving votes:

Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1