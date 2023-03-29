Clemson lands transfer guard

He led Air Force with 15.1 points per game and was named to the All-Mountain West third team. He was the program's first to do so as a sophomore since 2013. Heidbreder led the team's scoring in 17 games.

The 6-foot-5 Indiana native shot 48.8 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore.

He averaged 10.4 points as a freshman.