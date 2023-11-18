Clemson hosts back-to-back NCAA Tournament team Boise State

TigerNet Staff

Clemson men's basketball (3-0) hosts Boise State (2-0) Sunday afternoon. The Broncos have made each of the last two NCAA Tournaments, losing in the first round of each. Boise State ranks No. 59 in KenPom, where Clemson is No. 49. Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 1:01 p.m. ET. Pete Yanity and JD Powell will call the broadcast for ACCNX/ESPN+. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. This marks the first all time meeting between Clemson and Boise State. The game is being played as part of a home-and home series, with Clemson returning to Boise next season. The Tigers are 3-2 against members of the Mountain West Conference and this will prove to the first-ever MW team to road trip to Clemson. Boise State traveling to Clemson will be the furthest a team has traveled to play at Clemson: 2,283 miles. The previous long was when Arizona played at Clemson on Dec. 8, 2012: 1,860 miles. Clemson had seven wins last season in which they trailed at the half. The first two of the 2023-24 season came against UAB and Davidson en route to claiming the 2023 Asheville Championship trophy. Clemson trailed Davidson in the title game, 28-23 at the half after being down 23-5 at one point. From that point on, the Tigers outscored the Wildcats by 21 points to win 68-65 for the fifth-largest comeback in school history. The Tigers trailed 42-39 at the half against UAB, and would use a 14-0 run with 7:01 left in the game to put themselves in position to win. Clemson would win 77-76 on a pair of Chase Hunter free throws with 3.6 seconds left. Clemson stats Pos. No. Name IG Height/weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 2/0 2.5 0.5 0.5 6.5 G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 3/3 11.0 1.3 3.0 32.5 G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 3/0 2.3 2.0 2.7 13.9 G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 3/3 8.0 5.3 1.3 22.0 F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 3/0 3.3 3.0 0.7 11.3 F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 3/0 9.3 4.7 0.7 20.5 G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 3/3 8.7 1.7 3.7 28.9 G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 3/0 6.0 1.0 2.0 19.4 G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. - - - - - F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. - - - - - G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. - - - - - F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 3/3 2.0 2.7 0.3 12.9 C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 3/3 21.3 7.0 2.7 28.5 F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio - - - - - F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 3/0 0.7 1.3 0.7 5.8 (Stats and notes provided by Clemson athletic communications)

