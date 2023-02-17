Clemson goes to Louisville shooting for school record in conference wins

Clemson men's basketball looks to enter some new territory in ACC action Saturday at Louisville.

Brad Brownell's Tigers (19-7, 11-4 ACC) can set the school record for conference wins within a regular season in the ACC clash against the last-place Cardinals (3-23, 1-14).

Tipoff in KFC Yum! Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Joel Godett and Malcolm Huckaby will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

• Clemson is tabbed as the last team in the projected NCAA Tournament field according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi. The Tigers are given a 90.6 win projection against the Cards by ESPN's BPI. Clemson is rated 73rd by KenPom with the No. 93 offense and No. 56 defense, facing No. 286-rated Louisville team (No. 271 offense/No. 283 defense).

• Clemson will face Louisville for the 14th time in program history.

• The Tigers trail the series 5-8, but have won three out of the last four meetings.

• In the first meeting Hunter Tyson finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers.

• “Amazing. He’s the one guy on this team that we really wanted to target, to know where he is at all times, and he gets 28 and 11. That goes to show he plays hard, he’s skilled, he passes the ball, he’s unselfish, he lets the game come to him and he’s efficient. Hell of a player, hell of a player.” - Head Coach Kenny Payne on Hunter Tyson

• Clemson will attempt to tie the school record for ACC road wins in a season when the Tigers play at Louisville on Feb. 18. Clemson is 4-4 so far this year on the ACC road, just the sixth time Clemson has recorded four league road wins in a season, the first time since the 2013-14 season.

• The Clemson record for ACC road wins in a season is five, set by the 1986-87 Tigers led by ACC Player of the Year Horace Grant. Clemson won its first five ACC road games that year and then finished 5-2.

• Clemson has won at least four ACC road wins in the same year in 1976-77 (4-2, Tree Rollins senior year), 1986-87 (5-2, Horace Grant senior year), 1996-97 (4-4, Sweet 16 team), 2008-09 (4-4) and 2013-14 (4-5).

• The Tigers still have five conference games left, but need just one conference win to break the school record for conference wins in a season. Clemson won 11 Southern Conference games in 1951-52 (11-4) under Banks McFadden, and won 11 under Brad Brownell (11-7) in 2017-18.

• The Tigers tied the mark with a 94-54 win over Florida State on Feb. 15.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 25/2 2.6 1.1 1.0 14.4

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 23/23 14.3 2.8 4.2 31.8

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 25/3 1.3 1.2 1.3 12.3

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 26/14 4.7 3.9 1.8 18.4

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 26/26 15.4 9.6 1.5 34.6

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 26/7 3.3 2.8 0.4 11.3

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 24/23 10.6 2.3 2.6 29.4

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 16/12 8.0 2.0 1.3 26.9

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 5/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.1

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 4/0 0.0 0.3 0.3 1.0

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 4/0 1.0 0.3 0.3 1.2

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 19/0 3.1 1.0 0.4 10.0

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 25/1 3.5 2.0 0.4 9.5

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 25/19 14.6 5.4 0.9 23.8

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 5/0 0.4 0.6 0.2 1.1