Clemson forward Hunter Tyson named Skip Prosser Award winner

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson University men’s basketball graduate senior Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont has been named the recipient of the 2023 Skip Prosser Award, emblematic of the top scholar-athlete in men’s basketball, the league office announced today.

Tyson is now a four-time member of the All-ACC Academic Basketball team. The Monroe, N.C. native carries a 3.90 GPA with an emphasis in athletic leadership. He was a member of the President’s List (Spring 2020), Dean’s List (Fall 2019, Fall 2020, Spring 2021) and a four-time ACC honor roll member.

Tyson is Clemson’s third honoree of the Skip Prosser Award. Cliff Hammonds (2008) won the inaugural award and Aamir Simms was honored in 2021.

“Hunter is a remarkable student-athlete and a tremendous ambassador for our program and for Clemson University,” said Head Coach Brad Brownell. “It’s not an accident Hunter is having an All-ACC type of season. As a leader of our team, Hunter is an outstanding example for our younger players, and he’s always achieved at a high level on the court and in the classroom. Earning the ACC Skip Prosser Scholar-Athlete Award is such a high honor. Coach Prosser was an outstanding coach and teacher, and I couldn’t be happier for Hunter. There’s no better representative.”

Tyson is having a career year this season. He is averaging a team-best 15.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor, 41.4 percent from three and 85.1 percent at the free throw line. In league play, he’s been even better. He averaged 16.4 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 50.7 percent and 86.4 percent at the charity stripe.

He became the 44th player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 career points and has since moved into the top 40 all time. He was named to the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Karl Malone Award Top 10 and the 2023 USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Award Midseason Watch List.

His 14 double-doubles are now tied for ninth all-time in Clemson history for a single season. Only six players were previously in the top 10 (Dale Davis, Tree Rollins, Horace Grant, Sharone Wright, Tom Mahaffey and Harold Jamison).

Tyson ranks 12th in the nation in double-doubles and is second in the ACC. He’s first in defensive rebounding per game (8.10) and third nationally. His 274 rebounds are fourth in the league and 22nd nationally.

The Monroe, N.C. native became just the 17th player in Clemson history to eclipse 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career. In Clemson’s win over the Wolfpack (Feb. 25), Tyson became the all-time games played leader in Clemson history (135).

The Skip Prosser Award is presented annually to the top scholar-athlete in ACC men’s basketball. It is named in memory of Wake Forest head basketball coach George Edward “Skip” Prosser, who passed away on July 26, 2007. Prosser compiled a 291-146 career record in 14 seasons as a head coach, including a 126-68 mark in his six years with Wake Forest. Every Wake Forest senior he coached graduated, and the Deacons placed nine players on the annual All-ACC Academic Basketball Team during his tenure.

To be nominated for the Skip Prosser Award, a student-athlete must be an upperclassman with a grade-point average of 3.0 or better – both in his career and in the previous two semesters. Sixty percent of the award is based on academic achievement and 40 percent on athletic accomplishments.

"How you do anything is how you do everything."



We couldn't be prouder of Hunter for earning such a high honor! pic.twitter.com/bjZALvpza9 — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 1, 2023