Clemson announces transfer class of six for 2025-26

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff have announced the additions of Nick Davidson (Mission Viejo, Calif./Mater Dei), Carter Welling (Draper, Utah/Corner Canyon), RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett), Jake Wahlin (Provo, Utah/Timpview), Efrem “Butta” Johnson (Huntsville, Ala./Grissom) and Jestin Porter (Houston, Texas/Cypress Ridge) to the basketball program. In addition to the six transfers, Clemson also added incoming freshman Blake Davidson (Mission Viejo, Calif./Mater Dei) to its roster. Davidson is the younger brother of Nick. As a senior at Mater Dei, Davidson averaged 10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists per game. Nick Davidson played three seasons at Nevada, while redshirting his freshman season in 2021-22 before committing and signing with Clemson. Davidson is a veteran of 100 games and 67 consecutive starts for the Wolfpack. He averaged a career-high 15.8 points last season, while adding 6.5 rebounds per contest. He totaled 39 blocks and 27 steals to go along with 92 assists. He is a career 59.4 percent shooter from two and shot a career-best 37.1 percent from three last season. He’s a 1,000-point scorer and has totaled just under 600 rebounds in his career. He earned All-Mountain West Second Team and NABC Second Team All-District honors in 2024-25. Carter Welling played one season at UC Irvine (2023-24) and one at Utah Valley (2024-25) before signing with Clemson. Most recently, Welling started all 32 games for Utah Valley, earning Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged nearly 2.0 blocks per game, while totaling 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest. Welling averaged 24.5 minutes and shot 47.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three. Welling turned in 21 double-digit scoring games, including five 20-point outputs. The Defensive Player of the Year anchored one of the top defenses in the WAC. He secured 19 games in which he posted multiple blocks, including a career-high five on two occasions. He finished second in the WAC in blocks per game (1.8) and total blocks (57) – ranking 30th nationally. As a freshman at UC Irvine, Welling started 10 games out of 30 played and averaged 13.8 minutes. He averaged 7.0 points and 3.6 rebounds. RJ Godfrey is no stranger to Tigertown. Godfrey played his first two seasons in college (2022-24) for Coach Brownell and Clemson. Godfrey played 69 games for the Tigers with one start and averaged 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds. He took a huge step in development during his sophomore season for Clemson and aided the Tigers to just their second Elite Eight in school history in 2024. After spending one season away at Georgia, Godfrey returns for his senior campaign. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs last season in 19.4 minutes per game. He finished 53.2 percent from the field with one 20-point game and eight double-digit scoring games. He turned in two double-doubles. Wahlin comes to Clemson after two seasons at Utah (2023-25). He averaged a career-high 6.3 points last season and 4.9 rebounds. He saw a massive increase in playing time last year, starting in 23 of the Utes’ 33 games and playing nearly 800 minutes. He finished 46.7 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three, while adding 23 steals and 22 blocks. Wahlin’s career and season-high of 16 points came in a game against Oklahoma State. He finished 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from three. Johnson joins the Tigers by way of UAB, where he played the last three seasons. He averaged a career-best 11.2 points per game in 2023-24, a year in which he scored 17 points against Clemson in the Asheville Championship tournament’s opening game. He posted 14 double-digit scoring games last year and has 36 such games for his career, including five career 20-point outings. Porter arrives in Tigertown as a big-time scorer at Middle Tennessee State over the last three seasons. He’s scored 1,163 points in 100 career games and averaged a career-best 15.0 points per contest last year. He started the last 72 games of his career dating back to the beginning of the 2023-24 season. He shot a career-high 36.4 percent from three last season making a career-best 84 triples. His career high is 41 points against UTEP, and his season-high last year was a 29-point game against Jacksonville State. Porter earned All-CUSA Second Team honors in 2025 and in 2023-24 was named to the All-CUSA Second Team, All-CUSA Tournament Team and NABC Second Team All-District. Overall, he was a three-time winner of CUSA Player of the Week. Eligibility: Jestin Porter - Graduate Nick Davidson – Redshirt Senior Butta Johnson – Senior RJ Godfrey – Senior Carter Welling – Junior Jake Wahlin – Junior