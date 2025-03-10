Chase Hunter named first-team All-ACC, three Tigers named to teams total

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball senior guard Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) has been named to the All-ACC First Team, while senior forward Ian Schieffelin (Atlanta, Ga./Grayson) was named to the Second Team. Jaeden Zackery (Salem, Wis./Westosha Central/Boston College) earned All-Defensive Team honors. The league announced the postseason recognitions on ACCN’s ACC PM this evening. This marks Hunter’s first postseason honor from the ACC. Schieffelin was the league’s Most Improved Player a season ago and now earns his first postseason accolade from the conference. Zackery has been one of the most consistent players in the ACC during his career and was rewarded for his defense with his first postseason recognition. Hunter’s honor makes it three consecutive seasons that Clemson has produced an All-ACC First Team player (PJ Hall, 2024; Hunter Tyson, 2023). It is the only occurrence in program history. Both Dale Davis and Elden Campbell landed on the First Team in 1990. Hunter was named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List as he continues a strong final campaign for the Tigers. He leads Clemson in scoring with 16.0 points per game, while also adding 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. He is one of only two players in the country to average at least 16.0 points, and shoot at least .470/.410/.870 from the field, three and free throw line. He has posted eight 20-point games, including a career-high 30 points at Boise State. Hunter is currently seventh all-time at Clemson in scoring (1,724) and is two points shy of passing Trevor Booker for sixth on the list. He is sixth all-time in school history in assists (430). Schieffelin has built up on his Most Improved award from last season and into this year. He is averaging a career-high 12.9 points per game, while adding 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is on pace for another 300-rebound season and currently sits seventh in school history with 852. Schieffelin posted a career-high 20 rebounds in a win over No. 4 Kentucky – the most rebounds in a game at Clemson since Harold Jamison (March 4, 1999). Schieffelin became the second player since at least 1996-97 to post a stat line of at least 18 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks in a single game. He did it against Penn State in the Sunshine Slam championship game. He has posted 11 double-doubles this season. Zackery earned his first postseason honor from the ACC and was named to the All-Defensive Team. He is third in the league in steals (61) and third in steals per game (1.97). His 61 steals are now 10th all-time in school history for a single season. Viktor Lakhin (Anapa, Russia/CSKA-2/Cincinnati) was named All-ACC Honorable Mention. He has seen career-highs in points (11.6 per game) and 3-point percentage (.383) this season. Lakhin has totaled a career-best 49 blocked shots and added 32 steals. The Tigers open the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 13 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2. Clemson will face the winner of SMU and Syracuse/Florida State. 2024-25 ACC AWARDS Player of the Year – Cooper Flagg, Fr., G/F, Duke Defensive Player of the Year – Chucky Hepburn, Sr., G, Louisville Rookie of the Year – Cooper Flagg, G/F, Duke Most Improved Player – Donald Hand Jr., So., Boston College Sixth Man of the Year – Jeremiah Wilkinson, Fr., G, California Coach of the Year – Pat Kelsey, Louisville 2024-25 ALL-ACC TEAM FIRST TEAM Name, School, Points Cooper Flagg, Duke, 400 Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 392 Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 364 Chase Hunter, Clemson, 328 Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 257 SECOND TEAM RJ Davis, North Carolina, 241 Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 238 Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 225 Kon Knueppel, Duke, 208 Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 150 THIRD TEAM Terrence Edwards Jr., Louisville, 125 Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 72 Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 72 Boopie Miller, SMU, 71 Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 62 HONORABLE MENTION Matthew Cleveland, Miami, 49 Andrej Stojakovic, California, 48 Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 40 Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 38 J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 32 Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 29 Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 26 Khaman Maluach, Duke, 23 Viktor Lakhin, Clemson, 20 Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 19 Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team). Player of the Year Cooper Flagg, Duke, 76 votes Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 4 Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 1 Defensive Player of the Year Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 32 votes Cooper Flagg, Duke, 26 Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 8 Zack Austin, Pitt, 4 Maliq Brown, Duke, 3 Chad Venning, Boston College, 2 Khaman Maluach, Duke, 2 Sion James, Duke, 1 Mady Sissoko, California, 1 Tae Davis, Notre Dame 1 Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest 1 Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, Duke, 79 votes Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 2 Sixth Man Of the Year Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 22 votes Duncan Powell, Georgia Tech, 15 Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 13 Maliq Brown, Duke, 11 Kario Oquendo, SMU, 11 Isaiah Evans, Duke, 9 Most Improved Player Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 25 votes Jaylen Blakes, Stanford, 22 Tae Davis, Notre Dame, 8 Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 7 Jaland Lowe, Pitt, 7 Andrej Stojakovic, California, 4 Andrew Rohde, Virginia, 4 B.J. Edwards, SMU, 2 Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 1 Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 1 Coach of the Year Pat Kelsey, Louisville, 47 votes Jon Scheyer, Duke, 25 Brad Brownell, Clemson, 8 Kyle Smith, Stanford, 1 All-Defensive Team Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 70 votes Cooper Flagg, Duke, 57 Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 55 B.J. Edwards, SMU, 34 Sion James, Duke, 28 Zack Austin, Pitt, 28 All-Rookie Team Cooper Flagg, Duke, 80 votes Kon Knueppel, Duke, 79 Ian Jackson, North Carolina, 65 Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 59 Khaman Maluach, Duke, 47 81 total votes Note: coaches cannot vote for their players