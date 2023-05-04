BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson lands transfer power forward Bas Leyte

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 May 4, Thu 12:41

Former UNC Greensboro power forward Bas Leyte from Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands has committed to Clemson on Thursday.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and his staff hosted Leyte this week in Tiger Town.

The 6-10, 235-pound big man scored a season-high 16 points against Chattanooga in late February and averaged 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game this past season.

He hit 47-62 free throws (65.3 percent) on the season and also shot 48.5 percent from the field.

This was a huge and necessary pickup after the earlier transfer of backup center Ben Middlebrooks to North Carolina State.

Leyte will have one year of eligibility left (COVID year) at Clemson as he has already played four years at UNCG.

He becomes the third addition for the Tigers this offseason with forward Jack Clark and shooting guard Jake Heidbreder.

