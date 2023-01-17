Clemson guard out for Wake Forest game

CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson coach Brad Brownell says Chase Hunter will miss Tuesday night's game.
Clemson guard Chase Hunter out for Wake Forest game
by - 2023 Jan 17, Tue 14:27

Starting point guard Chase Hunter will miss Tuesday night's ACC matchup at Wake Forest, Clemson coach Brad Brownell told CBS Sports.

The CBS Sports report says that Hunter injured his foot during the win over Duke on Saturday.

Hunter is averaging 14 points (second-best on team) and 4.3 assists (leading the team). He scored 11 points in the first meeting between the schools on Dec. 2 in Littlejohn, a 77-57 Clemson win.

Guard Alex Hemenway (foot) was already expected to miss the game.

The report says Josh Beadle will start in Hunter's place, who's averaged 19 minutes in ACC play this year.

Wake Forest is a 2.5-point favorite currently for the 9 p.m. tip (RSN). The Tigers debuted at No. 19 in the Associated Press poll this week.

