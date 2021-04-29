|
Tigers host big series with No. 4 Louisville this weekend
|Thursday, April 29, 2021, 2:01 PM-
After four days off for final exams, the Tigers return to action against No. 4 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.
SERIES SETUP
• Who – Louisville (23-11, 14-6 ACC) vs. Clemson (18-18, 12-12 ACC)
• Best Ranking – LOU – No. 4 Perfect Game; CU – NR
• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.)
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday), ESPNU (Sunday)
• Video Announcers (Friday) – Bryant Lambert, Ron Smith
• Video Announcers (Saturday) – Marty Clary, Fred Cunningham
• Video Announcers (Sunday) – Mark Neely, Gaby Sanchez
• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets – Sold out (available on StubHub.com)
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 14-10 (1970-19)
• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 9-6 (1970-19)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Friday – LHP Michael Kirian (LOU - 5-0, 2.91 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 1-2, 3.23)
• Saturday – LHP Luke Seed (LOU - 0-0, 2.18) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU - 1-1, 4.04)
• Sunday – RHP Luke Smith (LOU - 3-2, 4.62) vs. TBA
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 12-8 home record, swept Wake Forest in three home games last weekend by a combined score of 14-8.
• The Tigers are averaging 5.4 runs per game and hitting .253 with a .405 slugging percentage, .352 on-base percentage and 26 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.67 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.
LOUISVILLE OVERVIEW
• Louisville, who has an 8-6 road record, is led by 15th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.
• The Cardinals beat Kentucky 12-5 on April 20 in their last game. They are hitting .299 and have a 4.32 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.
• Henry Davis is hitting .398 with eight homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals, while Trey Leonard is batting .394 with four homers and 24 RBIs.
QUICK HITS
• Sunday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during a pregame ceremony at 1:40 p.m.
• Clemson has won five of its last seven games against Louisville.
• Eleven different Tigers have started a game on the mound in 2021. Keyshawn Askew and Ty Olenchuk are tied for the team lead in starts (6).
HAWKINS HOT DURING SECOND HALF
• Sophomore infielder Bryar Hawkins has been one of the team’s best hitters during the second half of the season.
• He is hitting .310 with three doubles, a triple, four RBIs, nine runs and a .394 on-base percentage in 21 games (15 starts) in 2021.
• In his 11 ACC games (seven starts), he is hitting .333 with a .379 on-base percentage.
• In his last 11 games, he is 14-for-31 (.452).
• In his career, he is hitting .292 with eight homers, three triples, 12 doubles, 36 RBIs, 47 runs and four steals in 88 games (74 starts).