Tigers outlast Rams on a cold night in Doug Kingsmore Stadium

CLEMSON – Clemson outlasted the cold and VCU. With temperatures hovering in the 40s, No. 8 Clemson’s bats weren’t as hot as they were in the first game Saturday, but Tryston McCladdie registered another hit and knocked in two as the Tigers defeated VCU 4-3 in the Clemson Invitational at Doug Kingsmore Stadium Saturday night. Ethan Darden earned the win with six solid innings of work. Clemson improves to 5-1 on the season, while the Rams fall to 1-5. The Tigers conclude the Invitational Sunday at 2 pm against North Carolina A&T. The Tigers defeated the Aggies 12-7 on Saturday in the first game. The Rams scored first, reaching Darden for a run in the second. Sean Swenson drew a one-out walk and scored on Trent Adelman’s double to right-center. The Tigers finally reached Ram starter Brian Yetter in the third. Jarren Purify singled to short with one out and promptly stole second and then third, the second time on the day the Tigers had a player steal two bags in the same inning. Dominic Listi singled on a 2-1 pitch to score Purify with the tying run and he reached second when Josh Paino reached on a throwing error. McCladdie continued his big day, slicing a 1-2 pitch to left-center for a two-run double and a 3-1 lead. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch and the Tigers led 4-1 through three. Darden continued his good work, but two singles and a groundout scored the Rams’ second run of the day in the sixth. Darden went six innings, giving up two runs (both earned) on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He threw 57 strikes in his 85 pitches. The Tigers had a chance to add on in the seventh. Clemson hadn’t registered a hit against VCU pitching since the McCladdie double in the third, and the Tigers recorded two quick outs. However, Paino singled on a 3-2 pitch and walks to McCladdie and Gaffney loaded the bases. Priest smashed an 0-1 pitch that was grabbed at first to end the threat. Reed Garris relieved Darden, and the Rams’ Jacob Lee smashed a long homer in the eighth, making it 4-3. The Tigers again loaded the bases in the eighth, but Paino flew out to right to end the inning. Garris closed it out to earn his first save of the season, going three innings and giving up just one run with one walk and three strikeouts.

Two more for the Tigers!@TrystonMcCladd2 rips a double off the wall, extending Clemson’s lead to two.



B3 || VCU 1, CU 3



📺 https://t.co/ChGROpAkDm pic.twitter.com/d9eXx1Qxy6 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 22, 2025

A strong outing from @EthanDarden3!



His final line: 6.0 IP, 3K, 2R, 6H@rgarris18 now on the bump for the Tigers.



T7 || VCU 2, CU 4 pic.twitter.com/ZtirEs3kgn — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 22, 2025

