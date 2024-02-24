Clemson rides late rally to even series with Owls

CLEMSON - The No. 8-ranked Clemson Tigers came back to take game two of the series over Kennesaw State on Saturday, 8-6, much in thanks to Cam Cannarella’s four RBIs and Jacob Hinderleider’s two home runs. It wasn't the prettiest game for the Tigers (5-1), but after coming off their worst home loss in almost 90 years, 18-1 Friday, Clemson sought revenge against the Owls and clawed its way to a victory. A three-run Clemson eighth proved to be the difference, down a run going into it. Hinderleider led the inning off with a solo shot out into center field. His second home run of the game tied it. Then, Jack Crighton and Cannarella both hit singles. Will Taylor goes to a sacrifice bunt putting runners on second and third with one out. Blake Wright came up and delivered a single to take the lead. Next at-bat, Mathes sent a long sac fly out to right field and Cannarella scored. Cannarella went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Crighton went 4-for-4, also scoring twice. The first inning opened up with Tristan Smith striking out the first batter and a putout. However, Isaac Bouton, in the third hole for the Owls, struck early. He drove a shot to left field and put one in the bleachers. The Owls bats carried over from their dominant win last night into the first inning with their strike. It was a slow opening to the game for Clemson. In their first two innings, the Tigers mustered one runner on base from a walk by Wright, and no hits. There was some pop to the bat, with four flyouts, but nothing to get down. Momentum still started the same early for Clemson. The top of the third started well for Kennesaw State. Jamarie Brooks saw a four-pitch walk, and after a sac bunt and fly out to center field, Smith had a runner on third with two outs. After a beautiful fastball, Smith set up Chirello with an off-speed pitch that had Jackson Chirello out in front to escape the threat on third base. In the bottom half of the inning, the Tigers struck back. Hinderleider gave Clemson their first hit of the day with a long ball that carried into center field and just got over the wall. Clemson has their sign of life. Crighton’s base hit put a runner on first with no outs, and Cannarella sent a fly ball that got out at left center-field. The windy conditions may have helped, but the Tigers have their first lead of the series. Back to the top of the fourth, a throwing error by Andrew Ciufo to first, a single by Spencer Hasson and a RBI single by Nick Hassan made it a one-run game. With runners on first and third, Jamarie Brooks singled through the center of the infield to nod it up at 3-3. The next batter, Smith, worked a 3-2 count with two outs. With the runners going, Tristan Smith nullified the threat with a strikeout. In the bottom half, Obertop worked a walk, and Nawrocki slapped a single into left field. With an infield single by Crighton, Cam Cannrella had two outs and bases loaded. After a pitching visit with a 2-0 count, Cannarella slapped a single down the right field which scored two runs and, he advanced to second. Will Taylor, who had one hit in 16 at-bats, came up and struck out swinging to make it 1-17. Another pressure situation for Smith. A walk and base hit gave him two on, one out. Smith delivered strikeout number six to Donovan Cash. A base hit by Spencer Hasson in the middle of the infield scored one run. Lucas Mahlstead comes to clean up the runners on first and third in relief, and does so. He strikes out Hassan to keep it a one-run frame. In the bottom of the sixth, Hinderleider started the Tigers off with a leadoff walk. Crighton slapped a two-bagger into the right field gap. Cannarella had an 0-2 count, fouled off three foul balls and,then got hit. With the bases loaded, Will Taylor came up, had a fielder's choice out at home. Back with the bases loaded and one out, Wright grounded to shortstop, and the Owls turned two to get out of the inning. In the top of the seventh, a single by Zac Corbin gets the Owls going. Mahlstedt worked an 0-2 on Chirello, bu missed a pickoff throw to first, then to second, and a wild pitch brought home Corbin in one pitch. Two quick errors by the junior pitcher made it a tie game. With runners on first and third later in the inning, a grounder to Wright gave Clemson a chance to get out tied, but he missed the throw. One run came in, the second went home but got gunned at the plate. In the eighth, Mahlstedt gave up a leadoff single, and a pop up to second and a sac bunt. After, a grounder goes to Wright, who missed the throw and another error for Clemson. Next batter, runners on first and second, Ciufo got a groundball, looked to first, went to second and the runner was safe. Anderson went to home, and was thrown out by Purify by a quarter of a step. An escape there for Clemson. In the top of the ninth, Ethan Darden walked the first batter and was hooked right after for Rob Hughes. A wild pitch by Hughes moved the runner up to second. Donovan Cash flied out to center for the first out. Spencer Hasson flied out to right for out number two. Nick Hassan works a 2-2 count but flied out just short of the wall. A big comeback win for the Tigers, who now have split the series. The rubber match is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday. A quick 1-2-3 inning thanks to this #SCTop10 play by @JHinderleider7



