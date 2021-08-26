Clemson commitment a dream come true for instate prospect

Monte Lee and the Clemson baseball staff has hit the recruiting trail hard for the 2022 class, gaining commitments from fifteen prospects so far. The Tigers’ staff currently has six pitchers on board, and one of those prospects will be living out a lifelong dream when he puts on the Clemson uniform.

Rock Hill (SC) Northwestern left-handed pitcher Ethan Darden committed to Clemson on July 12th, giving the Tigers another quality arm to add to their rotation. The 5-11, 145-pound pitcher finished his junior season with a 6-2 record on the mound, racking up 101 strikeouts and only giving up 21 hits.

Darden has always dreamed of being a member of the Clemson baseball team, and now that dream is set to become a reality.

“Since I was little, I would go to the Clemson baseball camps and dream of putting on the jerseys, but I couldn’t because I was too young. I knew it was meant to be, I just had to put in the work and stay focused on my dream,” Darden told TigerNet. “Being a Tiger is always on my mind. I just knew I needed to be one. So I worked hard and manifested my success.”

Darden followed up his commitment with an official visit to Clemson the next day, making him even more excited about his decision to commit.

“The whole visit had me in shock,” he said. “It really felt like I was dreaming. The coaches were extremely friendly and helpful towards getting me on the right track as of what to expect in the near future. I’m honored to even be a part of the Tiger family. I’m ready to work hard and show everyone I’m meant to be a Tiger.”

Darden is no stranger to the big stage, throwing in big games for Northwestern and for his travel team, the 5 Star Carolina National team. What makes Darden an impact player on the mound?

“I feel I have great command of my pitches and a very high sense of the game,” Darden said. “I’ve pitched in many baseball games. I’ve learned so much about the game and how to play it the right way. I think my knowledge of the game is what makes me a highly regarded prospect. I’m very aggressive and confident in myself on the mound. I currently use five pitches. I’m topping out at 90 MPH as of right now. I like to run my slider low and inside to right-handed hitters to catch hitters off guard.”

Darden’s competitive nature stood out to the Clemson staff during the recruiting process, and Darden will look to bring that same mentality to the Clemson program when he arrives.

“I want to build up my character and my friendships with my future teammates,” he said. “I want to get a good education and become a successful young man. The Clemson fans will see a great competitor on and off the field and a guy that will do anything for the team to win.”

‘22 RHP Ethan Darden (?@FiveStarPB?) coming in relief throwing a quick downhill fastball painting corners 3/4 arm slot with a tailing 2 seam #Clemsoncommit



FB:88-91 T-92

CH:82

CB: 72#17uNat ?@PBR_SC? pic.twitter.com/j7mVmG99y5 — PBR Georgia (@PBRGeorgia) July 19, 2021