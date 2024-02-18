Bakich reviews opening weekend sweep, talks "next wave of great Clemson Tigers"

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

Clemson baseball’s first series of the season was a bit of a mixed bag, even in a sweep. While the Tigers scored 33 runs and outhit Xavier in all three contests, they struck out 20 times and left 31 runners on base. “We have offensive game goals, and it’s to have 50 percent quality at-bats, it’s to have plus/minus in walks and hit by pitches compared to strikeouts. We were really good in those two categories this weekend,” head coach Erik Bakich said. “We have some other goals in terms of getting runners to third from second with no outs and then knocking in some runs from third with less than two outs. We were good (on Friday). We were not good (on Saturday) … We want to be at least 70 percent executing that.” One problem from Saturday that was also present on Sunday was that when the bases were loaded, which occurred multiple times in each game, the Tigers struggled to get any hits and bring their runners home. In fact, on Sunday, they had bases loaded in the second, third and fourth innings and scored only one run during that span. The pitching was also a bit off in these first few games. While some nerves are expected in a season-opening series, the numbers are still a little concerning. Sophomore pitcher Tristan Smith had a wild pitch in one of his first pitches on Saturday and then hit a batter. Starting Sunday, freshman Aidan Knaak gave up six hits, five runs and a .400 batting average. However, he did also record six strikeouts. Despite the overall numbers, the pitching is not something Bakich is concerned about and feels will get better as the season progresses. “With pitching, I would almost reserve judgment to let a few more games take place because every pitcher that’s taking the mound for us is literally making their season debut, and some of them their Clemson debut and some of them their collegiate debut. So, I do think we’ve got a really good pitching staff,” Bakich said. “As (the) next few weeks and months come, I think our pitching staff’s going to probably have the biggest room for growth just as we build our pitch tolerance and our arm strength and arm endurance and all the things build it up as the season goes.” Freshman left-handed pitcher Justin LeGuernic also got a chance in Sunday’s game, finishing up the last inning for the Tigers. In his first career appearance, he did not surrender a hit. Bakich explained times such as this could be essential for grooming the younger freshmen class, making the team stronger and creating greater depth. “Four-run game, ninth inning, is not the most ideal time to throw a freshman in there for his collegiate debut with a fresh (junior right-handed pitcher) Lucas Mahlstedt who’s used to going back-to-back-to-back,” Bakich said. “But, maybe that’s what we’re going to have to start doing is just throwing guys in the fire a little bit knowing that we have other people that can help them out. So maybe, that might be that you see a freshman spot start positionally on a Tuesday, and you may see some of these guys that just get their feet wet. “I think that’s our obligation as coaches. We have to do that and get these guys in there to kind of groom them because a lot of them are the next wave of great Clemson Tigers. So, we’ve got to get them going.” It seems he was alluding to a freshman coming in at some point in their upcoming game against Presbyterian this Tuesday (4 p.m./ACCNX). Bakich also alluded to 2023 starter Austin Gordon potentially starting that game for Clemson, who is projected to be in the weekend rotation at some point, per Bakich. Following that game, they will start their series against Kennesaw State on Friday, February 23 (5 p.m./ACCNX).

