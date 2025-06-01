sports_baseball
WATCH: Erik Bakich, Dominic Listi on season-ending loss to Kentucky
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton  ·  Assoc. Editor ·  1 hour ago

Clemson head coach Erik Bakich and senior outfielder Dominic Listi speak after the Tigers’ season-ending 16–4 loss to Kentucky in the NCAA Regional. Bakich reflects on the blowout loss, defensive struggles but keeps the focus on honoring the seniors who helped lead Clemson to 45 wins.

