|
WATCH: Erik Bakich, Dominic Listi on season-ending loss to Kentucky
Clemson head coach Erik Bakich and senior outfielder Dominic Listi speak after the Tigers’ season-ending 16–4 loss to Kentucky in the NCAA Regional. Bakich reflects on the blowout loss, defensive struggles but keeps the focus on honoring the seniors who helped lead Clemson to 45 wins.
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Baseball, Dominic Listi, Erik Bakich