Tigers run-rule Bulldogs to sweep series

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 4 Clemson scored six runs in the first inning and four runs in the third inning in its 11-1 victory in seven innings over The Citadel at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night. The game ended in the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule. The Tigers, who swept the midweek series 2-0, improved to 21-2, while the Bulldogs fell to 11-11. The Tigers scored six runs on five hits and three walks in the first inning. Cam Cannarella, Luke Gaffney and Dominic Listi hit run-scoring singles, and Collin Priest lined a run-scoring double. The Bulldogs dented the scoreboard in the top of the third inning on Travis Elliott’s run-scoring single. Tryston McCladdie responded with a three-run homer, his third of the year, in the bottom of the third inning, then Listi followed with his first homer as a Tiger to up Clemson’s lead to 10-1. McCladdie, who went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk, ended the game with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning. Chance Fitzgerald (2-0) pitched 2.1 innings in relief to earn the win. Bulldog starter Zane Davis (1-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up five runs on three hits in 0.1 innings pitched. The Tigers host No. 11 Wake Forest in a three-game series this weekend, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

.@collinpriest13 brings home another with the first Tiger extra-base hit of the game!



B1 || CIT 0, CU 4



🖥 https://t.co/TFoFDtyprd pic.twitter.com/vHPnK5nauk — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 19, 2025

SEE YA LATER 👋@TrystonMcCladd2 goes DEEP to extend the lead!



🚀 423 ft

💨 108 mph



B3 || CIT 1, CU 9



🖥 https://t.co/TFoFDtyprd pic.twitter.com/BQWtV93NhZ — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 19, 2025

Back-to-back‼️@dominiclisti homers for the first time as a Tiger!



🚀 375 ft

💨 106 mph



B3 || CIT 1, CU 10



🖥 https://t.co/TFoFDtyprd pic.twitter.com/eppUmutxCt — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 19, 2025

The Tigers secured the victory on @TrystonMcCladd2's walk-off single‼️ pic.twitter.com/7Sl4mPSoSi — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 20, 2025