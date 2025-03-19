sports_baseball
Tryston McCladdie hit a home run and hit a walk-off single to total four RBIs. (Clemson athletics photo)

Tigers run-rule Bulldogs to sweep series

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 4 Clemson scored six runs in the first inning and four runs in the third inning in its 11-1 victory in seven innings over The Citadel at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night. The game ended in the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule. The Tigers, who swept the midweek series 2-0, improved to 21-2, while the Bulldogs fell to 11-11.

The Tigers scored six runs on five hits and three walks in the first inning. Cam Cannarella, Luke Gaffney and Dominic Listi hit run-scoring singles, and Collin Priest lined a run-scoring double. The Bulldogs dented the scoreboard in the top of the third inning on Travis Elliott’s run-scoring single.

Tryston McCladdie responded with a three-run homer, his third of the year, in the bottom of the third inning, then Listi followed with his first homer as a Tiger to up Clemson’s lead to 10-1. McCladdie, who went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk, ended the game with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning.

Chance Fitzgerald (2-0) pitched 2.1 innings in relief to earn the win. Bulldog starter Zane Davis (1-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up five runs on three hits in 0.1 innings pitched.

The Tigers host No. 11 Wake Forest in a three-game series this weekend, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


