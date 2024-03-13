CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson swept the two-game series with Manhattan.
Tigers complete sweep of Jaspers
by - 2024 Mar 13 17:35

CLEMSON, S.C. – Billy Barlow pitched 5.0 scoreless innings with a career-high nine strikeouts to lead No. 8 Clemson to a 5-1 victory over Manhattan at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday. The Tigers, who swept the midweek series 2-0 and won their 11th game in a row, improved to 15-1, while the Jaspers dropped to 4-11.

Barlow (3-1) earned the win by allowing just two hits, both singles, and three walks. Manhattan starter Garret Garbinski (0-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

Cam Cannarella led off the first inning with a double and scored the game’s first run on Blake Wright’s single. Clemson added four more runs in the frame, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Tristan Bissetta and Nathan Hall and Jarren Purify’s two-run single. Drew Wyers led off the sixth inning with a homer to put the Jaspers on the scoreboard.

The Tigers begin ACC play with a three-game series at No. 3 Duke, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


