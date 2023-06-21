Top Pennsylvania third baseman commits to Clemson

"I am extremely blessed and excited to announce that I have committed to further my academic and athletic career at Clemson University," Harlan said.

He is rated as a 9.5 out of 10 by Perfect Game, which pegs him in the range of an elite level college prospect to a potential top 10 MLB draft round pick.

He was a one-time Cincinnati commitment. Perfect Game profiled his game last year:

"Chase Harlan is a 2024 3B/1B, OF with a 6-2 200 lb. frame from Doylestown, PA who attends Central Bucks-East. Uber-athletic, large, physical frame with well-proportioned strength present throughout his frame. 6.79-second runner during the sixty. Primary corner infielder, fields out in front showcasing clean glove actions and smooth footwork as he plays through the ball. Plays up on his toes, moving well to his left and right as he glides to the ball. Big-time arm as he was clocked up to 94 mph across the diamond. Right--handed hitter, sets up with a wide, balanced stance and a high-hand set. Explosive hand speed, generating tons of bat speed from his strong lower half. Utilized a quick, compact stroke, creating lift through extension, showcasing some legitimate juice through the middle-of-the-field. Ball jumped off his bat, leaving the yard during his round of BP. Mature approach, putting together a professional-like round. Good student. Named to Mid-Atlantic Prospect Top Prospect List."

