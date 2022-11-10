|
2026 instate prospect commits to Clemson baseball
|Thursday, November 10, 2022, 2:43 PM-
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 150 Hometown: Charleston, SC (Oceanside Collegiate HS) Class: 2026
2026 Charleston baseball prospect Sterling Coaxum announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.
"Extremely excited and blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Go Tigers!" Coaxum said.
Perfect Game's latest profile: "Larger frame with room to keep adding strength moving forward. Ran a 6.66 60-yard dash. Primary outfielder who showed quick feet, working to the ball and attacking it. Showed confidence in his actions and showed arm strength, throwing 86 mph from the outfield. A right-handed hitter who starts with a wider base and back elbow up. The hands stay tight to his body and the shoulders are square. Crouches into the stance and was able to produce line-drive contact. Showed some juice during the round as well. Excellent student."
Very early in his prep career, Coaxum has a 9 rating by Perfect Game on a 10-scale.
Extremely exited and blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Go Tigers! 🐅. @Landshark_Base @TEAMELITENATION @dbrookerichards pic.twitter.com/EnH6uNVG1h— Sterling Coaxum (@sterlingcoaxum) November 10, 2022
Thank you for the grade PG @PG_Coastal @Landshark_Base pic.twitter.com/peCy0hS5Yy— Sterling Coaxum (@sterlingcoaxum) August 31, 2022