2026 instate prospect commits to Clemson baseball

TigerNet Staff by

Sterling Coaxum Outfielder

Height: 6-0 Weight: 150 Hometown: Charleston, SC (Oceanside Collegiate HS) Class: 2026 6-0150Charleston, SC (Oceanside Collegiate HS)2026

2026 Charleston baseball prospect Sterling Coaxum announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.

"Extremely excited and blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson University. Go Tigers!" Coaxum said.

Perfect Game's latest profile: "Larger frame with room to keep adding strength moving forward. Ran a 6.66 60-yard dash. Primary outfielder who showed quick feet, working to the ball and attacking it. Showed confidence in his actions and showed arm strength, throwing 86 mph from the outfield. A right-handed hitter who starts with a wider base and back elbow up. The hands stay tight to his body and the shoulders are square. Crouches into the stance and was able to produce line-drive contact. Showed some juice during the round as well. Excellent student."

Very early in his prep career, Coaxum has a 9 rating by Perfect Game on a 10-scale.