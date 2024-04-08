No. 2 Tigers set to host Spartans

GAME SETUP

• Who – USC Upstate (21-12) vs. Clemson (28-3)

• Best Ranking – SCU – NR; CU – No. 2

• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 9-2 (2009-24)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 7-1 (2009-24)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Braden Consaul (SCU: 0-0, 2.53 ERA) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU: 4-1, 3.20)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has an 18-1 home record, swept Notre Dame on the road last weekend and has won six games in a row.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.3 runs per game and hitting .292 with a .505 slugging percentage, .411 on-base percentage and 33 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.91 ERA, .231 opponents’ batting average and 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, which has a 4-5 road record and is averaging 8.5 runs per game, is led by fifth-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans swept Winthrop on the road last weekend. They are hitting .305 and have a 5.77 ERA and .972 fielding percentage.

• Jace Rinehart is hitting .385 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs and Grant Sherrod is batting .345 with 10 homers and 49 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson defeated USC Upstate 12-6 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Feb. 27, 2024 thanks to five home runs, including three by Will Taylor.

• Clemson beat USC Upstate 11-1 in seven innings at Greenville, S.C. on April 2, 2024 behind 5.0 strong innings pitched by Billy Barlow.

• Clemson has an 18-6 ACC road record under Head Coach Erik Bakich. The Tigers are also 17-3 in their last 20 ACC road games.

MARCHAL RANKING AMONG BEST

• Senior righthander Matthew Marchal, a graduate transfer from Wofford, has been among the team’s best and most consistent pitchers in 2024.

• With the injury to Tristan Smith, he has made a start on the mound each of the last two weekends.

• He is 4-0 with a 3.18 ERA, .244 opponents’ batting average and 20 strikeouts against 10 walks in 22.2 innings pitched over 10 appearances.

• He is holding opponents to .111 with two outs.