Former Clemson pitcher leading Rookie of the Year race

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider leading Rookie of the Year race
Former Clemson right-hander Spencer Strider leads the odds for NL Rookie of the Year as the season closes in on the All-Star break.

Strider (+155) and fellow Atlanta youngster Michael Harris (+300) are 1-2 according to VegasInsider.com.

Strider heads into the weekend ranked 12th in the league in total strikeouts (110) and his 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings would lead the league if he was qualified statistically.

Over 70 1/3 innings, he has a 4-2 record in nine starts and 20 total appearances with 110 strikeouts to 28 walks and a 2.56 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.

Strider appeared in two games last season with 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Strider was drafted in 2020 after showing improvement after sitting out the previous Clemson season due to arm surgery, going 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts against just three walks in 12 innings over four starts that season.

Strider earned freshman All-America honors in 2018 with a 5-2 record and 4.76 ERA over 22 appearances (six starts).

He was picked in the fourth round in 2020 by the Braves.

Strider takes the mound next on Sunday in DC versus the Washington Nationals (1:35 p.m. ET).

