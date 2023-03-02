|
Clemson announces rotation for South Carolina series
|Thursday, March 2, 2023, 6:17 PM-
The Tigers play their annual rivalry series with South Carolina at three different sites this weekend.
SERIES SETUP
• Who – South Carolina (9-0) vs. Clemson (4-4)
• Best Ranking – USC – No. 23 D1Baseball, USA Today; CU – NR
• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.), Sunday (1:30 p.m.)
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) Friday; Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field) Saturday; Columbia, S.C. (Founders Park) Sunday
• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday), SEC Network+ (Saturday, Sunday)
• Video Announcers (Friday) – Marty Clary, Fred Cunningham
• Video Announcers (Saturday) – Stuart Lake, Tommy Moody
• Video Announcers (Sunday) – Kip Bouknight, Dave Weinstein
• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets (Friday) – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 185-143-2 (1899-2022)
• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 102-46 (1907-2022)
• Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 13-12 (1899-2022)
• Record at South Carolina – South Carolina leads 85-70-2 (1900-2022)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Friday – RHP Will Sanders (USC - 0-0, 2.00 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-0, 1.29 ERA)
• Saturday – LHP Tristan Smith (CU - 0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Noah Hall (USC - 2-0, 0.68)
• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. RHP Jack Mahoney (USC - 1-0, 3.27)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 4-3 home record, 0-1 neutral record and 0-0 road record, lost to USC Upstate 6-3 at Greenville, S.C. on Tuesday.
• The Tigers are averaging 7.5 runs per game and hitting .311 with a .486 slugging percentage, .408 on-base percentage and 28 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.31 ERA, .273 opponents’ batting average and 2.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .969.
SOUTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW
• South Carolina, who has played all of its games at home and is averaging 11.7 runs per game, is led by sixth-year Head Coach Mark Kingston.
• The Gamecocks defeated North Carolina A&T 11-3 on Tuesday. They are hitting .322 and have a 2.00 ERA and .972 fielding percentage.
• Braylen Wimmer is hitting .484 with four homers, 13 RBIs and seven steals, while righthander Chris Veach has a team-high two saves.
STORIED RIVALRY
• South Carolina is Clemson’s most-common opponent in history, as the two have played 330 times dating to 1899.
• The two have met at least once every year since 1945, with the exception of 1984. Therefore, the two have met each of the last 38 years.
• The season matchups went to a three-game, weekend-series format in 2010 after the two teams played four midweek games for decades.
• South Carolina leads the series 7-6 in regular-season, neutral-site contests since 2010.
• Clemson leads the series 55-29 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (opened in 1970).
• The series is tied 5-5 at Fluor Field (opened in 2009).
• South Carolina leads the series 11-6 at Founders Park (opened in 2009).
QUICK HITS
• Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the third-base dugout at Fluor Field on Saturday.
• Clemson has won six of the last eight season series against South Carolina from 2015-22, including last season’s three-game sweep.
• Former Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee (2016-22) is the associate head coach at South Carolina.
TIGERS AT FLUOR FIELD
• Clemson has a 29-8 all-time record in 37 games at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.
• The Tigers have outscored the opposition 288-149 at Fluor Field, an average score of 7.8-4.0.
• South Carolina (2010,11,14,15,21), Presbyterian (2011), Michigan State (2015) and USC Upstate (2023) have defeated Clemson at Fluor Field.
• Clemson has won 13 of its last 15 games at Fluor Field dating to 2015.
• Clemson is 5-5 against South Carolina at Fluor Field, including four wins in the last five meetings.
• Clemson is 0-1 under Head Coach Erik Bakich at Fluor Field.
BOB BRADLEY AWARD PRESENTED SUNDAY
• Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series is presented the Bob Bradley Award. The Gamecocks’ MVP receives the Tom Price Award.
• The 2023 series marks the 23rd year the awards are presented.
• The two late athletic communications directors served as baseball contacts for their respective schools for decades.
WRIGHT WHERE HE LEFT OFF
• Junior infielder Blake Wright has picked up right in 2023 where he left off during his stellar 2023 sophomore season.
• He is hitting a team-high .433 with three doubles, two homers, nine RBIs, nine runs and four steals in eight games in 2023.
• He has six walks against only one strikeout, and he has a .500 on-base percentage.
• He has not committed an error in 19 chances as the everyday starter at third base.
• He went 4-for-4 with two homers, three RBIs, three runs, a walk and three steals on opening day against Binghamton on Feb. 17.
• In his career, he is hitting .332 with 13 doubles, 14 homers, 54 RBIs, 42 runs and a .390 on-base percentage in 64 games (57 starts).
#Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich tells us tonight Ryan Ammons is out this weekend due to some minor arm discomfort, nothing serious, and he said based on his weather data, they will play tomorrow night, start might be delayed but he fully expects the game to be played tomorrow… https://t.co/lDL9x4I9Kt— SportsTalk Media Network (@sportstalksc) March 3, 2023