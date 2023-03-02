Clemson announces rotation for South Carolina series

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers play their annual rivalry series with South Carolina at three different sites this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – South Carolina (9-0) vs. Clemson (4-4)

• Best Ranking – USC – No. 23 D1Baseball, USA Today; CU – NR

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.), Sunday (1:30 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) Friday; Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field) Saturday; Columbia, S.C. (Founders Park) Sunday

• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday), SEC Network+ (Saturday, Sunday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) – Marty Clary, Fred Cunningham

• Video Announcers (Saturday) – Stuart Lake, Tommy Moody

• Video Announcers (Sunday) – Kip Bouknight, Dave Weinstein

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets (Friday) – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 185-143-2 (1899-2022)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 102-46 (1907-2022)

• Record at Neutral – Clemson leads 13-12 (1899-2022)

• Record at South Carolina – South Carolina leads 85-70-2 (1900-2022)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Will Sanders (USC - 0-0, 2.00 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-0, 1.29 ERA)

• Saturday – LHP Tristan Smith (CU - 0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Noah Hall (USC - 2-0, 0.68)

• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. RHP Jack Mahoney (USC - 1-0, 3.27)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 4-3 home record, 0-1 neutral record and 0-0 road record, lost to USC Upstate 6-3 at Greenville, S.C. on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.5 runs per game and hitting .311 with a .486 slugging percentage, .408 on-base percentage and 28 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.31 ERA, .273 opponents’ batting average and 2.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .969.

SOUTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• South Carolina, who has played all of its games at home and is averaging 11.7 runs per game, is led by sixth-year Head Coach Mark Kingston.

• The Gamecocks defeated North Carolina A&T 11-3 on Tuesday. They are hitting .322 and have a 2.00 ERA and .972 fielding percentage.

• Braylen Wimmer is hitting .484 with four homers, 13 RBIs and seven steals, while righthander Chris Veach has a team-high two saves.

STORIED RIVALRY

• South Carolina is Clemson’s most-common opponent in history, as the two have played 330 times dating to 1899.

• The two have met at least once every year since 1945, with the exception of 1984. Therefore, the two have met each of the last 38 years.

• The season matchups went to a three-game, weekend-series format in 2010 after the two teams played four midweek games for decades.

• South Carolina leads the series 7-6 in regular-season, neutral-site contests since 2010.

• Clemson leads the series 55-29 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (opened in 1970).

• The series is tied 5-5 at Fluor Field (opened in 2009).

• South Carolina leads the series 11-6 at Founders Park (opened in 2009).

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the third-base dugout at Fluor Field on Saturday.

• Clemson has won six of the last eight season series against South Carolina from 2015-22, including last season’s three-game sweep.

• Former Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee (2016-22) is the associate head coach at South Carolina.

TIGERS AT FLUOR FIELD

• Clemson has a 29-8 all-time record in 37 games at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

• The Tigers have outscored the opposition 288-149 at Fluor Field, an average score of 7.8-4.0.

• South Carolina (2010,11,14,15,21), Presbyterian (2011), Michigan State (2015) and USC Upstate (2023) have defeated Clemson at Fluor Field.

• Clemson has won 13 of its last 15 games at Fluor Field dating to 2015.

• Clemson is 5-5 against South Carolina at Fluor Field, including four wins in the last five meetings.

• Clemson is 0-1 under Head Coach Erik Bakich at Fluor Field.

BOB BRADLEY AWARD PRESENTED SUNDAY

• Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series is presented the Bob Bradley Award. The Gamecocks’ MVP receives the Tom Price Award.

• The 2023 series marks the 23rd year the awards are presented.

• The two late athletic communications directors served as baseball contacts for their respective schools for decades.

WRIGHT WHERE HE LEFT OFF

• Junior infielder Blake Wright has picked up right in 2023 where he left off during his stellar 2023 sophomore season.

• He is hitting a team-high .433 with three doubles, two homers, nine RBIs, nine runs and four steals in eight games in 2023.

• He has six walks against only one strikeout, and he has a .500 on-base percentage.

• He has not committed an error in 19 chances as the everyday starter at third base.

• He went 4-for-4 with two homers, three RBIs, three runs, a walk and three steals on opening day against Binghamton on Feb. 17.

• In his career, he is hitting .332 with 13 doubles, 14 homers, 54 RBIs, 42 runs and a .390 on-base percentage in 64 games (57 starts).