WATCH: Clemson RB commit Phil Mafah with impressive 65-yard TD run

Phil Mafah Running Back TigerNet: (4.45) (4.45)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 215 Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS) Class: 2021 ESPN:

#15 RB, #28 GA #15 RB, #28 GA Rivals:

#189 Overall, #9 RB, #18 GA #189 Overall, #9 RB, #18 GA 24/7:

# 29 RB, # 35 GA # 29 RB, # 35 GA 6-1215Loganville, GA (Grayson HS)2021

Clemson looks to have a healthy stable of running backs for years to come.

Grayson high running back and Clemson commit Phil Mafah was impressive in the 47-7 win over Park View on Friday night.

Mafah showed his blend of speed, power, and balance with 12 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns including one for 65 yards.

Look for the Clemson commit to rise up in the recruit rankings in the next few months.

It was No. 5 Grayson's seventh win of the season with zero defeats.

Check out his long touchdown run below:

Clemson commit Phil Mafah goes stiff arm out of the commercial break and takes it 65 yards to the house @PhilMafah1 @grayson_fb #AllIn pic.twitter.com/eiRSJvqYad — Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) October 30, 2020

Season highlights: