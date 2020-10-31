BREAKING

WATCH: Clemson RB commit Phil Mafah with impressive 65-yard TD run
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 31, 2020 8:34 AM
Phil Mafah Photo
Phil Mafah - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.45)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 215   Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#15 RB, #28 GA
Rivals:
#189 Overall, #9 RB, #18 GA
24/7:
# 29 RB, # 35 GA

Clemson looks to have a healthy stable of running backs for years to come.

Grayson high running back and Clemson commit Phil Mafah was impressive in the 47-7 win over Park View on Friday night.

Mafah showed his blend of speed, power, and balance with 12 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns including one for 65 yards.

Look for the Clemson commit to rise up in the recruit rankings in the next few months.

It was No. 5 Grayson's seventh win of the season with zero defeats.

Check out his long touchdown run below:

Season highlights:

