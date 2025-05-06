Tennessee defender announces Clemson offer

Hardrick visited Clemson in March and received a return stop from Clemson D-ends coach Chris Rumph this month.
Tennessee defender JR Hardrick announces Clemson offer
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 45 minutes ago
JR Hardrick - Defensive End
Height: 6-6   Weight: 231   Hometown: South Pittsburg, TN (South Pittsburg HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#95 Edge, #46 TN

2026 South Pittsburg, Tennessee defensive end JR Hardrick announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"I am honored to announce a great D1 offer to @ClemsonFB. Thank You!" Hardrick said on social media.

Clemson defensive ends coach Chris Rumph stopped by his high school earlier this month for a visit, and Hardrick visited Clemson back in March.

Other reported offers to date include Georgia Tech, Louisville and several Group of 5 conference teams.

