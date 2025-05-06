Tennessee defender announces Clemson offer

|
Tennessee defender JR Hardrick announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-6 Weight: 231 Hometown: South Pittsburg, TN (South Pittsburg HS) Class: 2026
#95 Edge, #46 TN
2026 South Pittsburg, Tennessee defensive end JR Hardrick announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
Clemson defensive ends coach Chris Rumph stopped by his high school earlier this month for a visit, and Hardrick visited Clemson back in March.
Other reported offers to date include Georgia Tech, Louisville and several Group of 5 conference teams.
Thank you @ClemsonFB for a great visit. I will be back. #PawJourney #ThePitt @SPCoachStone @CoachRumph @OLCoachCaldwell @SPHSPIRATES @Coach_TomAllen @Clements_TJC @SorrellsJordan @DaQuanBowers91 @RustyMansell_ @ChadSimmons_ @CoachEason1 @CSmithScout @CoachZachFulmer @joshjwall16 pic.twitter.com/dUFp1jkpqY— JR Hardrick (@JRHardrick2026) March 23, 2025
I am honored to announce a great D1 offer to @ClemsonFB Thank You! #ThePitt @CoachRumph @SPCoachStone @OLCoachCaldwell @SPHSPIRATES @Coach_TomAllen @Clements_TJC @SorrellsJordan @DaQuanBowers91 @RustyMansell_ @ChadSimmons_ @CoachEason1 @CSmithScout @CoachZachFulmer @joshjwall16 pic.twitter.com/WXwz6iGSWX— JR Hardrick (@JRHardrick2026) May 5, 2025
Clemson University was in the house today. Thank you @CoachRumph for coming by this afternoon and spending time with us. #ThePitt @ClemsonUniv @ClemsonFB @SPCoachStone @CoachRumph @OLCoachCaldwell @Coach_TomAllen @Clements_TJC @SorrellsJordan @DaQuanBowers91 @RustyMansell_… pic.twitter.com/MODyYUGL7q— South Pittsburg FB (@SPHSPIRATES) May 2, 2025
|
