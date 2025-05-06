|
Reports: Clemson, Notre Dame football agree to long-term scheduling partnership
Clemson and Notre Dame football are set to announce a 12-year scheduling agreement that will start in 2027.
The teams were already set to have a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028, but it will continue the series between the stalwart programs each season through 2038. ADs for both schools commented in a story to ESPN: "It's been such a great rivalry and we want to see it happen every year," Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua said. "It's historically been a great back-and-forth. I think we could see it continue to develop into one of the great rivalries in college football." "This locks in a huge rivalry for us with a non-conference opponent that's going to be strong year in and year out," Clemson athletics director Graham Neff said. "The association of national brands like Clemson and Notre Dame create a great fan experience, strong viewership and value on that is obviously a fundamental component."
