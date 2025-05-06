sports_football
Clemson is set to face Notre Dame every season from 2027-2038 now.
Clemson is set to face Notre Dame every season from 2027-2038 now.

Reports: Clemson, Notre Dame football agree to long-term scheduling partnership
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 6 minutes ago

Clemson and Notre Dame football are set to announce a 12-year scheduling agreement that will start in 2027.

The teams were already set to have a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028, but it will continue the series between the stalwart programs each season through 2038.

ADs for both schools commented in a story to ESPN:

"It's been such a great rivalry and we want to see it happen every year," Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua said. "It's historically been a great back-and-forth. I think we could see it continue to develop into one of the great rivalries in college football."

"This locks in a huge rivalry for us with a non-conference opponent that's going to be strong year in and year out," Clemson athletics director Graham Neff said. "The association of national brands like Clemson and Notre Dame create a great fan experience, strong viewership and value on that is obviously a fundamental component."

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Reports: Clemson, Notre Dame football agree to long-term scheduling partnership
Reports: Clemson, Notre Dame football agree to long-term scheduling partnership
Tennessee defender announces Clemson offer
Tennessee defender announces Clemson offer
Orange Crush: Jeff Scott goes behind the scenes on Clemson's championship-clinching play
Orange Crush: Jeff Scott goes behind the scenes on Clemson's championship-clinching play
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts