Reports: Clemson, Notre Dame football agree to long-term scheduling partnership

The teams were already set to have a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028, but it will continue the series between the stalwart programs each season through 2038.

ADs for both schools commented in a story to ESPN:

"It's been such a great rivalry and we want to see it happen every year," Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua said. "It's historically been a great back-and-forth. I think we could see it continue to develop into one of the great rivalries in college football."

"This locks in a huge rivalry for us with a non-conference opponent that's going to be strong year in and year out," Clemson athletics director Graham Neff said. "The association of national brands like Clemson and Notre Dame create a great fan experience, strong viewership and value on that is obviously a fundamental component."