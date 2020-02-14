Under-the-radar Florida DB announces Clemson offer
by - Correspondent - Friday, February 14, 2020 8:21 PM
Philip Riley - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-1   Weight: 190   Hometown: Valrico, FL (Bloomingdale HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN: NR

Valrico, Florida cornerback Philip Riley announced a big offer from the Tigers on Friday.

"WOW!!! Extremely excited to announce I have received an offer from Clemson," Riley posted on Twitter.

Clemson is one of three reported Power 5 offers for Riley, joining Boston College and Maryland and more FBS interest from Bowling Green, FIU, Southern Miss, USF and Toledo.

The Tampa-area product was listed with 28 stops and an interception as a junior (per Maxpreps).

