Under-the-radar Florida DB announces Clemson offer
|Friday, February 14, 2020 8:21 PM- -
Philip Riley - Defensive Back
Height: 6-1 Weight: 190 Hometown: Valrico, FL (Bloomingdale HS) Class: 2021
ESPN: NR
Valrico, Florida cornerback
Philip Riley announced a big offer from the Tigers on Friday.
"WOW!!! Extremely excited to announce I have received an offer from Clemson," Riley posted on Twitter. Clemson is one of three reported Power 5 offers for Riley, joining Boston College and Maryland and more FBS interest from Bowling Green, FIU, Southern Miss, USF and Toledo. The Tampa-area product was listed with 28 stops and an interception as a junior (per Maxpreps).
WOW!!! Extremely excited to announce I have received an offer from Clemson #GOTIGERS pic.twitter.com/gzTtbdvv5Z— PhilipRiley2021 (@Riley18Philip) February 15, 2020
