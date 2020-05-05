|
Twitter reacts to elite RB committing to Clemson
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020 4:49 PM- -
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 198 Hometown: Matthews, NC (Weddington HS) Class: 2021
#22 Overall, #2 RB, #2 NC
#36 Overall, #1 RB, #2 NC
# 45 Overall, # 1 APB, # 3 NC
Elite 2021 running back Will Shipley committed to Clemson on Tuesday afternoon.
The Weddington High School (NC) product rushed for over 2,000 yards with 40 total touchdowns last season. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch with eight receiving touchdowns and also tossed two scores as a junior. Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:
Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:
BREAKING: The #1 All-Purpose Back (RB) in the Nation, Will Shipley, has just Committed to Clemson University!— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 5, 2020
He chose the #Tigers over #NotreDame , #NCState , #NorthCarolina , and others.#Clemson fans welcome him home! pic.twitter.com/ot8GCParvW
BREAKING: No. 1 all-purpose back Will Shipley commits to #Clemson.— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) May 5, 2020
"Clemson, in my mind, is no question the place that I need to be at."
He goes in-depth on his decision and the pressures here: https://t.co/8oB10XwFsX pic.twitter.com/zcA4JT3lgL
102 seconds of new Clemson commitment Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) not being tackled pic.twitter.com/7R8fb1LyL0— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) May 5, 2020
Five-star running back Will Shipley just announced his commitment to Clemson. Notre Dame took a big swing here and ultimately took a big loss with the North Carolina product. Ultimately, distance proved to be a hurdle Notre Dame couldn't clear. Some thoughts... 1/— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 5, 2020
The biggest issue for Notre Dame is less Shipley's talent than the inability to breakup the recruiting clique at the top of college football of Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU. If the Irish aren't beating them in recruiting, they're not beating them in the CFP. 4/— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 5, 2020
Shipley going to Clemson certainly wasn’t a surprise just wish he got to get on campus for a visit. Way too many stories about people realizing what ND really is when they get here.— Barstool Irish (@BarstoolIrish) May 5, 2020
But the idea of Notre Dame cracking the Top 5 (or Top 10) as Brian Kelly stated in December will likely have to wait a year. And unfortunately for Notre Dame, the '22-'23 schedules include Ohio State and Clemson. Today's recruiting setbacks become tomorrow's game plans. X/— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 5, 2020
??????????— Sons of Clemson (@SonsOfClemson) May 5, 2020
It’s what we do at #Clemson.
Welcome to Tiger Town, @willshipley2021!
Current number of ESPN 300 commitments— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 5, 2020
Ohio State 15
North Carolina 11
Clemson 9
Florida 8
Georgia/LSU/Texas/Notre Dame/Tenn 6
Oregon/USC 5
A&M/Maryland/Miami/Michigan 4
Cal/Penn State/Wisc/Minn/Iowa 3
Alabama/Auburn/Oklahoma/FSU/Texas Tech/Miss State 2
Will Shipley Commits to Clemson! https://t.co/y4dH9u6vCC pic.twitter.com/pdBqlALyBF— Tim Winters (@UCNCFootball) May 5, 2020
Shipley is just Clemson’s third 5-star RB commit per the 247 Composite Rankings and their second in as many years.— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) May 5, 2020
CJ Spiller (2006) #19 overall
Demarkcus Bowman (2020) #20 overall
Will Shipley (2021) #24 overall
Did #Clemson just land the next Christian McCaffrey in Will Shipley? (@willshipley2021): https://t.co/pp6zksgRkf pic.twitter.com/jtGAtoq1Pe— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) May 5, 2020
Clemson’s current 100% blue chip ratio for the 2021 class seems favorable— Woody Whitehurst (@woodywhitehurst) May 5, 2020
ESPN 300 running back Will Shipley has committed to Clemson. He’s the No. 22 ranked prospect overall and gives the Tigers 9 ESPN 300 commits.— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 5, 2020
8 of those 9 are in the top 150, 6 are in the top 100 and 3 are in the top 50. pic.twitter.com/SaQB4oIIsw
GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!! #ALLIN #We2Deep21— Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) May 5, 2020
????????????????????
YESSSSSSIRRR! Welcome to the fam ???? https://t.co/SAZGYCELu9— jordan hancock (@jordanhancock_7) May 5, 2020
Rich keeps getting richer #wetoodeep21 #BEASTS #WeAreClemson #CUTigers— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) May 5, 2020
Huge pickup for the Clemson program with the @willshipley2021 commitment. Will team with @PhilMafah1 to form a potent punch for the Clemson offense.— David Hood (@MDavidHood) May 5, 2020
Great Day to be a Tigers! Lets dance!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Sx3zw9uoHV— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) May 5, 2020
Oh what a time to be a Clemson Tiger! #ALLIN???? pic.twitter.com/6nx3j6i5ur— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 5, 2020
So proud and happy for you my guy. Enjoy it, you deserve it all. Best is yet to come #ALLIN https://t.co/Yq0RkwXY5i— Andy Capone (@coachcaponewhs) May 5, 2020
Floodgates opening back up! It’s a great day to be a CLEMSON TIGER! #We2Deep21— Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) May 5, 2020
Five-star RB commit Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) is going to look sharp in a Clemson uniform ????— Clemson Uniform Tracker (@ClemsonUniforms) May 5, 2020
Will he be the next great running back to wear No. 9 for @ClemsonFB? pic.twitter.com/PZDNb6sipa
