Twitter reacts to elite RB committing to Clemson

Elite 2021 running back Will Shipley committed to Clemson on Tuesday afternoon. The Weddington High School (NC) product rushed for over 2,000 yards with 40 total touchdowns last season. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch with eight receiving touchdowns and also tossed two scores as a junior. Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

BREAKING: The #1 All-Purpose Back (RB) in the Nation, Will Shipley, has just Committed to Clemson University!



He chose the #Tigers over #NotreDame , #NCState , #NorthCarolina , and others.#Clemson fans welcome him home! pic.twitter.com/ot8GCParvW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 5, 2020

BREAKING: No. 1 all-purpose back Will Shipley commits to #Clemson.



"Clemson, in my mind, is no question the place that I need to be at."



He goes in-depth on his decision and the pressures here: https://t.co/8oB10XwFsX pic.twitter.com/zcA4JT3lgL — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) May 5, 2020

102 seconds of new Clemson commitment Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) not being tackled pic.twitter.com/7R8fb1LyL0 — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) May 5, 2020

Five-star running back Will Shipley just announced his commitment to Clemson. Notre Dame took a big swing here and ultimately took a big loss with the North Carolina product. Ultimately, distance proved to be a hurdle Notre Dame couldn't clear. Some thoughts... 1/ — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 5, 2020

The biggest issue for Notre Dame is less Shipley's talent than the inability to breakup the recruiting clique at the top of college football of Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU. If the Irish aren't beating them in recruiting, they're not beating them in the CFP. 4/ — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 5, 2020

Shipley going to Clemson certainly wasn’t a surprise just wish he got to get on campus for a visit. Way too many stories about people realizing what ND really is when they get here. — Barstool Irish (@BarstoolIrish) May 5, 2020

But the idea of Notre Dame cracking the Top 5 (or Top 10) as Brian Kelly stated in December will likely have to wait a year. And unfortunately for Notre Dame, the '22-'23 schedules include Ohio State and Clemson. Today's recruiting setbacks become tomorrow's game plans. X/ — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 5, 2020

It’s what we do at #Clemson.



Welcome to Tiger Town, @willshipley2021! — Sons of Clemson (@SonsOfClemson) May 5, 2020

Current number of ESPN 300 commitments



Ohio State 15



North Carolina 11



Clemson 9



Florida 8



Georgia/LSU/Texas/Notre Dame/Tenn 6



Oregon/USC 5



A&M/Maryland/Miami/Michigan 4



Cal/Penn State/Wisc/Minn/Iowa 3



Alabama/Auburn/Oklahoma/FSU/Texas Tech/Miss State 2 — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 5, 2020

Shipley is just Clemson’s third 5-star RB commit per the 247 Composite Rankings and their second in as many years.



CJ Spiller (2006) #19 overall

Demarkcus Bowman (2020) #20 overall

Will Shipley (2021) #24 overall — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) May 5, 2020

Clemson’s current 100% blue chip ratio for the 2021 class seems favorable — Woody Whitehurst (@woodywhitehurst) May 5, 2020

ESPN 300 running back Will Shipley has committed to Clemson. He’s the No. 22 ranked prospect overall and gives the Tigers 9 ESPN 300 commits.



8 of those 9 are in the top 150, 6 are in the top 100 and 3 are in the top 50. pic.twitter.com/SaQB4oIIsw — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 5, 2020

YESSSSSSIRRR! Welcome to the fam ???? https://t.co/SAZGYCELu9 — jordan hancock (@jordanhancock_7) May 5, 2020

Huge pickup for the Clemson program with the @willshipley2021 commitment. Will team with @PhilMafah1 to form a potent punch for the Clemson offense. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) May 5, 2020

Great Day to be a Tigers! Lets dance!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Sx3zw9uoHV — Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) May 5, 2020

Oh what a time to be a Clemson Tiger! #ALLIN???? pic.twitter.com/6nx3j6i5ur — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 5, 2020

So proud and happy for you my guy. Enjoy it, you deserve it all. Best is yet to come #ALLIN https://t.co/Yq0RkwXY5i — Andy Capone (@coachcaponewhs) May 5, 2020

Five-star RB commit Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) is going to look sharp in a Clemson uniform ????



Will he be the next great running back to wear No. 9 for @ClemsonFB? pic.twitter.com/PZDNb6sipa — Clemson Uniform Tracker (@ClemsonUniforms) May 5, 2020

