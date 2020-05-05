Twitter reacts to elite RB committing to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, May 5, 2020 4:49 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Will Shipley Photo
Will Shipley - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 198   Hometown: Matthews, NC (Weddington HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#22 Overall, #2 RB, #2 NC
Rivals:
#36 Overall, #1 RB, #2 NC
24/7:
# 45 Overall, # 1 APB, # 3 NC
Twitter reacts to elite RB committing to Clemson

Elite 2021 running back Will Shipley committed to Clemson on Tuesday afternoon.

The Weddington High School (NC) product rushed for over 2,000 yards with 40 total touchdowns last season. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch with eight receiving touchdowns and also tossed two scores as a junior.

Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
5-star RB commits to Clemson
5-star RB commits to Clemson
Twitter reacts to elite RB committing to Clemson
Twitter reacts to elite RB committing to Clemson
No. 1-rated all-purpose back sets commitment date
No. 1-rated all-purpose back sets commitment date
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 81 Recruits (64 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week