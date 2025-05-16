Clemson bats provide spark early, Tigers dominate to clinch series at Pitt

Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a leadoff single in the first inning and scored on Collin Priest’s sacrifice fly. Jack Crighton scored on a wild pitch in the second inning, then Cannarella flared a two-out single to score a run. Jarren Purify followed with a two-run homer, his sixth of the year. The Tigers added two runs in the third inning, capped by TP Wentworth’s two-out, run-scoring double, to build a 7-0 lead.

Ryan Zuckerman belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning to put Pittsburgh on the scoreboard, then Wentworth responded with a two-run single in the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, back-to-back doubles by Josh Paino and Dominic Listi scored a run, then Listi scored on a wild pitch.

Tiger starter Drew Titsworth (5-1) earned the win by tying his career-long outing with 6.0 innings pitched. He allowed five hits, two runs and two walks with four strikeouts. Jacob McGovern pitched 3.0 innings to record his first career save. Panther starter Kyle Demi (0-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on five hits in 1.2 innings pitched.

The series and regular season conclude Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

