Five-run fifth lifts Tigers to run-rule victory over USC Upstate in Clemson Regional

CLEMSON – Late-inning heroics won a game for the Tigers again, but this one wasn’t a dramatic come-from-behind victory but a run-rule effort in five innings. Clemson scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and defeated USC Upstate 10-2 Saturday at McWhorter Stadium in the NCAA Clemson Regional. The Tigers will take on Northwestern at 1:30 pm Saturday. The Wildcats defeated Kentucky 4-0 earlier Friday. Clemson improves to 45-12 while USC Upstate falls to 39-15. Marian Collins registered three hits, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead the Clemson offense, which scored eight runs over the final two innings. Brooke McCubbin pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief to pick up the win and improve to 17-5 on the season. The Tigers scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second. Macey Cintron laced a 3-2 pitch for a leadoff single and moved to second on a sac bunt. Collins lined the second pitch she saw into left-center for a single, plating Cintron for a 1-0 lead. The Spartans chased Clemson starter Reese Basinger in the third. Two singles, a double, and a sacrifice fly scored two runs, and following a walk, Basinger was relieved by McCubbin. McCubbin held the Spartans at bay thanks to a play at the plate that forced a runner, but Upstate held a 2-1 lead. The Tigers got a run back in the bottom of the frame. The first two hitters struck out swinging, but Alex Brown walked and came around to score on Maddie Moore’s double into the gap. Aby Viera drew a one-out walk in the fourth and moved to second on Collins’ single through the left side. A fielder’s choice forced Viera at third, but Kylee Johnson smoked a high three-run homer to left to put the Tigers back in front 5-2. The homer was Johnson’s sixth of the season as she continues her hot postseason run. The Tigers opened it up in the fifth after Brown led off with a bunt single. Brown was forced at second on Moore’s grounder, but Moore promptly stole second and Julia Knowler walked to put runners at first and second. Kennedy Arial pinch-ran for Knowler and Cintron lofted a fly ball behind second base that looked like it would be caught for the out. However, the second baseman fell and the ball fell harmlessly to the grass. Moore, who was standing on second when the ball hit the grass, never stopped running and her headfirst slide into home was just ahead of the tag for a 6-2 lead. Viera followed with a run-scoring double that made it 7-2, and Collins lined a two-run double to center to make it 9-2. Taylor Pipkins’ double hit the base of the wall in left and Collins scored the final run. SHE’S SO CLUTCH 🤩



Kylee Johnson goes yard to put @clemsonsoftball up 5-2!



📺 @accnetwork



pic.twitter.com/uWHJN8HeBr — ACC Softball (@ACCsoftball) May 16, 2025 TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!



The Tigers secure the run-rule victory behind a five-run fifth inning 💪



Clemson will take on Northwestern tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.

