Latest Clemson pledge knew Clemson was clear choice months before announcement

Kentavion Anderson knew Clemson was the clear choice months before announcement

All it takes is one moment. For four-star defensive back Kentavion Anderson, the Tigers have been the clear choice for quite some time heading into a birthday commitment call. On Friday afternoon, that choice was finalized, with Anderson committing to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. His pledge makes it the 15th of class, already giving a top-five recruiting class another boost of serious firepower. As Anderson sat down with his friends and family to make the announcement, he repeatedly told himself he wasn't nervous. Why should he be? The Spartanburg native's commitment ceremony lasted no longer than five minutes, with his choice crystal clear in his mind. That epiphany came back months prior, when Swinney came to Dorman High to visit the in-state talent, with both parties indicating a high amount of interest. After a long conversation with Swinney and Mickey Conn, there was a realization that this was the spot that stood above what any other program could offer. This was home, and come this December, he says the stage is set for his dreams to become reality. "It was in January when Coach Swinney came to visit the school," Anderson told TigerNet. "I just knew when he was talking, he just knew what he was talking about. He could develop me at the next level. I mean, the stage is already set. I'm just going to go up there in December, after December and just put in the work and help my teammates grow over there, too." Another aspect that separated the Tigers in the recruiting process was the addition of Tom Allen to the staff. Anderson was incredibly public about his enthusiasm for what Clemson was getting in Allen, and the chance to meet him and break down his role on the future defense only served to boost that excitement. Dorman has used Anderson as one who can not only get out in coverage, but also use his speed and athleticism to get into the front seven and make big plays with powerful force. Now that kind of force will be in Allen's box of toys in 2026. "He just came from Penn State," Anderson said. "He knows what defense he's running. He's going to let me run all over the field on his defense, which means a lot. I could be versatile. I want to be." When asked what Clemson fans were getting out of their newest pledge, his message was as effective as his commitment ceremony: Clemson is getting a "dawg." "They are getting a dawg," Anderson said. "We're going to be a Tiger! Let's go!" Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

