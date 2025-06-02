sports_baseball
Clemson lost two in a row to exit a home NCAA regional, falling 16-4 to Kentucky to conclude the season.
Podcast: What went wrong in Clemson's regional?
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago

Clemson's run to Omaha was over before it could truly start.

As the Kentucky Wildcats stormed the field to celebrate eliminating Clemson, silence occupied the home dugout.

What went wrong? In this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann give their thoughts on what went wrong for the Tigers, and look into what needs to be changed this offseason.

The pair also gives insight into Clemson's massive official visit weekend.

