Twitter reacts to Nation's No. 2 ILB committing to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, May 19, 2020 8:05 PM
Barrett Carter Photo
Barrett Carter - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.87)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 220   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#104 Overall, #11 LB, #12 GA
Rivals:
#37 Overall, #2 LB, #3 GA
24/7:
# 74 Overall, # 7 OLB, # 9 GA
Barrett Carter excited to be a Tiger
Barrett Carter excited to be a Tiger

Another elite prospect headed to Tiger Town.

Four-star 2021 linebacker Barrett Carter announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday, joining high school teammate and 2021 Clemson cornerback commit Jordan Hancock.

Carter is rated the No. 2 inside linebacker in the nation by Rivals and the No. 7 outside linebacker by the 247Sports.

He posted 76 tackles and nine sacks last season for North Gwinnett (Ga.).

Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

