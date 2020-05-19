Twitter reacts to Nation's No. 2 ILB committing to Clemson

Another elite prospect headed to Tiger Town. Four-star 2021 linebacker Barrett Carter announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday, joining high school teammate and 2021 Clemson cornerback commit Jordan Hancock. Carter is rated the No. 2 inside linebacker in the nation by Rivals and the No. 7 outside linebacker by the 247Sports. He posted 76 tackles and nine sacks last season for North Gwinnett (Ga.). Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

Boom. Barrett Carter is a Tiger. pic.twitter.com/jzHjXMawa8 — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) May 19, 2020

life is a gamble, don’t be scared to take that risk..



Happy Birthday Mom, this one is for my family. ??



1000% Committed. #ALLIN ?????? pic.twitter.com/KTMQCB3Cjx — barrett carter (@bcsznn) May 19, 2020

.@bcsznn on teaming with @jordanhancock_7 again in college: "It's going to be awesome. We already make a lot of noise in high school and we're going to make a lot of noise in college too. We are going to bring a national championship to Clemson." — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) May 19, 2020

GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!! #We2Deep21

?????????????????????? — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) May 19, 2020

New #Clemson 4-star LB commit Barrett Carter ranks No. 3 in Georgia for @Rivals.



The Tigers signed one of Ga.'s top 2 recruits each of the previous 4 years and a top-3 through 2016, with Mitch Hyatt (5) breaking the streak to Deshaun Watson in '14.



A HUGE key to their success. pic.twitter.com/qn5Jiqk7wq — Paul Strelow (@PaulStrelowTI) May 19, 2020

Clemson just landed their seventh top-100 commit in the Class of 2021 in 4-?? linebacker Barrett Carter (Suwanee, Ga.) Looks like a problem on his @Hudl tape. @ClemsonFB up to No. 3 in the @247Sports rankings. All 11 commits are in their top-300 overall. pic.twitter.com/0LOKqZthZe — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) May 19, 2020

4-star LB commit Barrett Carter (@bcsznn) modeled a No. 1 jersey during his visit, the same number he wore in high school ????



Now, he’s made his decision. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/lD8Hwu89ur — Clemson Uniform Tracker (@ClemsonUniforms) May 19, 2020

#Clemson gets a commitment from ESPN 300 linebacker Barrett Carter.



His commitment gives the Tigers 10 ESPN 300 commitments in the class, 9 of which are in the top 150 and 7 are ranked in the top 10 at their respective positions. pic.twitter.com/z9OeLlnDEl — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 19, 2020

ALL IN??......we not done?? — Beaux ?? (@beaux_collins) May 19, 2020

I've been covering new #Clemson commit Barrett Carter for a couple of years, and for me, he's a combination of 2 other linebackers I got very familiar with. #ALLIN



1- Owen Pappoe: The athleticism, coverage and run.



2- Nakobe Dean: The physicality, tackling and instincts. pic.twitter.com/gJERSUmLvA — ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) May 19, 2020

Coach Venables bout to wreck havoc with this young man! #WE2DEEP21 — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) May 19, 2020

So pumped right now!! We just got better!! Welcome family????#ALLIN — Ryan linthicum (@RyanLinthicum2) May 19, 2020

The Golden Age Of Clemson Continues With Another Elite One From Georgia #We2Deep21 #Clemson — Xavier Brewer (@CoachXBrew) May 19, 2020

It ain’t over — Marcus Tate???? (@teamfl25) May 20, 2020

