Sunshine State safety announces Clemson offer
by - Correspondent - Thursday, January 30, 2020 7:31 PM
Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Winter Park, FL (Winter Park HS)   Class: 2021
#375 Overall, #16 S, #51 FL

2021 Winter Park, Florida safety Dakota Mitchell announced a Clemson offer on Thursday evening.

"EXTREMELY Blessed to EARN an Offer From Clemson University," Mitchell said on Twitter.

His recent offers include Virginia Tech, Michigan, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Nebraska, Florida State and Auburn and Mitchell made a stop at Florida after a visit from the Gators last fall. He also added an offer from LSU last fall.

Mitchell has a May 21 commitment date announced on his Twitter page.

