Sunshine State safety announces Clemson offer
|Thursday, January 30, 2020 7:31 PM- -
Dakota Mitchell - Safety
Height: 5-11 Weight: 170 Hometown: Winter Park, FL (Winter Park HS) Class: 2021
#375 Overall, #16 S, #51 FL
2021 Winter Park, Florida safety
Dakota Mitchell announced a Clemson offer on Thursday evening.
2021 Winter Park, Florida safety
"EXTREMELY Blessed to EARN an Offer From Clemson University," Mitchell said on Twitter. His recent offers include Virginia Tech, Michigan, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Nebraska, Florida State and Auburn and Mitchell made a stop at Florida after a visit from the Gators last fall. He also added an offer from LSU last fall. Mitchell has a May 21 commitment date announced on his Twitter page.
EXTREMELY Blessed to EARN an Offer From Clemson University ?? #ALLIN #GoTigers @CoachVenables @CoachHoats pic.twitter.com/a7fdlsRkJy— Dakota Mitchell ? (@RockOutNine) January 31, 2020
