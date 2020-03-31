|
4-star QB announces Clemson offer
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020 6:48 PM- -
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 201 Hometown: Potomac, MD (The Bullis School HS) Class: 2021
#189 Overall, #10 QB, #10 MD
#16 PRO, #15 MD
Four-star Potomac, Maryland quarterback
Christian Veilleux announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
"Extremely excited and blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!" Veilleux posted on Twitter. After a January stop, he was set to visit Clemson again before the COVID-19 outbreak and the recruiting dead period that was installed. Veilleux is rated as high as the No. 10 pro-style QB in the nation. Veilleux addressed Clemson's crowded QB room in an interview with TigerNet recently. “I don’t see much as a negative,” he said. “There’s definitely pros and cons to it. But I think it’s a great thing. It demonstrates how well they’ve been doing things. Obviously, wherever you go you have to compete, and competition is always great, especially for me. I love competition. So, that part of Clemson is something that I like. I don’t shy away from it. Knowing that they get the best of the best every year shows that they are doing something right, so that’s a good thing.” Veilleux passed for over 2,000 yards with 29 TDs to eight interceptions last season and also rushed for five scores.
"Extremely excited and blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!" Veilleux posted on Twitter.
After a January stop, he was set to visit Clemson again before the COVID-19 outbreak and the recruiting dead period that was installed. Veilleux is rated as high as the No. 10 pro-style QB in the nation.
Veilleux addressed Clemson's crowded QB room in an interview with TigerNet recently.
“I don’t see much as a negative,” he said. “There’s definitely pros and cons to it. But I think it’s a great thing. It demonstrates how well they’ve been doing things. Obviously, wherever you go you have to compete, and competition is always great, especially for me. I love competition. So, that part of Clemson is something that I like. I don’t shy away from it. Knowing that they get the best of the best every year shows that they are doing something right, so that’s a good thing.”
Veilleux passed for over 2,000 yards with 29 TDs to eight interceptions last season and also rushed for five scores.
His other offers include Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
Veilleux told TigerNet earlier this month that he is looking to make a college decision before his senior season.
Extremely excited and blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!! ???? #ALLIN @CoachStreeter @Coach_TElliott @SorrellsJordan #GSQUAD @GridironCamp @PatCilento @Bullisfootball pic.twitter.com/6eA4L3qxFj— Christian Vei11eux (@VeilleuxQB11) March 31, 2020
