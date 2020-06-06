|
4-star Las Vegas defender announces Clemson offer
Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS) Class: 2022
# 74 Overall, # 3 S, # 3 NV
Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman) 4-star safety
Zion Branch announced a Clemson offer on Saturday.
"After great conversations with Coach @CoachConn I am extremely blessed and humbled to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University," Branch posted on Twitter. Branch tallied five interceptions and 29 tackles as a sophomore.
Branch tallied five interceptions and 29 tackles as a sophomore.
He has 20-plus offers already, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and Southern Cal.
After great conversations with Coach @CoachConn I am extremely blessed and humbled to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University?????#ALLIN?? @ClemsonFB @CoachVenables @DHill39 @bangulo @adamgorney @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @BishopGormanFB pic.twitter.com/l3o9sn4BVt— Zion Branch (@zionbranch) June 7, 2020
