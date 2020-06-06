4-star Las Vegas defender announces Clemson offer

Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman) 4-star safety Zion Branch announced a Clemson offer on Saturday. "After great conversations with Coach @CoachConn I am extremely blessed and humbled to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University," Branch posted on Twitter. Branch tallied five interceptions and 29 tackles as a sophomore.

He has 20-plus offers already, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and Southern Cal.

