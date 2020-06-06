4-star Las Vegas defender announces Clemson offer
by - Saturday, June 6, 2020 9:03 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Zion Branch - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 190   Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 74 Overall, # 3 S, # 3 NV

Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman) 4-star safety Zion Branch announced a Clemson offer on Saturday.

"After great conversations with Coach @CoachConn I am extremely blessed and humbled to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University," Branch posted on Twitter.

Branch tallied five interceptions and 29 tackles as a sophomore.

He has 20-plus offers already, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and Southern Cal.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #66 'The Midnight Man'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #66 'The Midnight Man'
4-star Las Vegas defender announces Clemson offer
4-star Las Vegas defender announces Clemson offer
Clemson DE named to 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
Clemson DE named to 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 82 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week