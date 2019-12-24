WATCH: Trevor Lawrence interview with Fiesta Bowl junior reporter

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

The Fiesta Bowl held a mini-media day on Tuesday with Clemson's star players and coordinators and the Fiesta Bowl enlisted its junior reporter Drew with the tough questions for Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Hear about Clemson's plan for Chase Young, Lawrence's last barber visit and more below:

???? @ClemsonFB kicked off the @PlayStation #FiestaBowl Coordinators Press Conference this morning and our Jr. Reporter Drew kicked things off with an exclusive interview with #Tigers QB @Trevorlawrencee. #AllIn pic.twitter.com/Sf5fWjYSqQ — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) December 24, 2019