WATCH: Travis Etienne 2019 season highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out 2019 season highlights of Clemson running back Travis Etienne, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson running back Travis Etienne once again proved to be one of the best running backs in the country in 2019. This season the 5'10" 210lbs running back became Clemson's all-time rushing yards and rushing touchdown leader. He has cleaned up in award season in the ACC. He has been named to All-ACC First Team, the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and the ACC Player of the Year in each of the past two seasons.. In 2019, Etienne ran for 1514 yards and 19 touchdowns, while also catching 37 passes for 437 yards and 4 touchdowns.