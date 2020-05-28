WATCH: Top 10 ACC football players since 2000

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video of the top 10 ACC football players since 2000, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network: Video Description: The last 20 years have seen some great players line up on the gridiron, many of whom have gone one to have great success in the NFL. Players like UNC's Julius Peppers and NC State's Philip Rivers made a name for themselves at the start of the century, now 2 years later Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is one of the most known players in college football. In just the last 7 years, the ACC has had three different players win the Heisman Trophy.