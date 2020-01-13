WATCH: President Trump cheered during pregame of Clemson-LSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

President Trump and his wife Melania walked onto the field during pregame of the National Championship game to a majority of cheers and loud chants of USA from the crowd. Check out the video below:

President Donald Trump greeted with massive cheering and USA chants before the national title game between Clemson and LSU. pic.twitter.com/DWArMT1Qz5 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 14, 2020

President Donald Trump on hand for the national championship pregame festivities. https://t.co/w03t4nxs8G pic.twitter.com/9qEcQKQyzC — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) January 14, 2020