WATCH: President Trump cheered during pregame of Clemson-LSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, January 13, 2020 8:41 PM

President Trump and his wife Melania walked onto the field during pregame of the National Championship game to a majority of cheers and loud chants of USA from the crowd.

Check out the video below:

