WATCH: No postgame handshake after Clemson-SC basketball game
by - Correspondent - Sunday, December 15, 2019 8:05 PM
Jeremy Brevard - USA Today Sports
Jeremy Brevard - USA Today Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks won the rivalry basketball game against Clemson 67-54 in Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday night.

The game was full of intensity and that carried over to the postgame handshakes as the teams didn't shake hands after a few players exchanged words. After the few words were seen by the referees, they decided for both teams to go to the locker room to avoid any further issues.

According to WACH Fox Sports Director Mitch Brown, Gamecocks coach Frank Martin said Jair Bolden and Tevin Mack exchanged words after the game but "that was nothing."

