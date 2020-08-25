WATCH: Hunter Renfrow mic'd up, jukes teammate in practice
by - Tuesday, August 25, 2020 12:58 PM

Hunter Renfrow is still doing Hunter Renfrow things on the next level.

Showing off his skills in practice is nothing new and he sent a teammate the wrong way on a route recently:

The Raiders mic'd Renfrow up during a recent practice to give an idea of the chatter you'd hear from Renfrow on the field.

Watch below:

