WATCH: Hunter Renfrow mic'd up, jukes teammate in practice

TigerNet Staff by

Hunter Renfrow is still doing Hunter Renfrow things on the next level.

Showing off his skills in practice is nothing new and he sent a teammate the wrong way on a route recently:

The Raiders mic'd Renfrow up during a recent practice to give an idea of the chatter you'd hear from Renfrow on the field.

Watch below: