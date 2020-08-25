|
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow mic'd up, jukes teammate in practice
|Tuesday, August 25, 2020 12:58 PM-
Hunter Renfrow is still doing Hunter Renfrow things on the next level.
Showing off his skills in practice is nothing new and he sent a teammate the wrong way on a route recently:
Take it easy on 'em @renfrowhunter— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 25, 2020
pic.twitter.com/v9u0jq7f4d
The Raiders mic'd Renfrow up during a recent practice to give an idea of the chatter you'd hear from Renfrow on the field.
Watch below:
