WATCH: ESPN's Desmond Howard makes updated Playoff picks
by - Thursday, September 24, 2020 12:05 PM
Clemson is Howard's projected top seed in December (ACC photo).
Clemson is Howard's projected top seed in December (ACC photo).

ESPN's College GameDay panelist Desmond Howard updated his College Football Playoff picks Thursday morning.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives two Big Ten teams, which are set to start their seasons in a month, two of the best chances at a national title (Ohio State - 26 percent; Wisconsin - 7), with perennial powers Alabama (23) and Clemson (21) in that same tier.

Howard swapped out a Big 12 team for another in his picks after sleeper projection Oklahoma State struggled versus Tulsa and lost its starting QB last week, going for a new projected top-4 of Clemson then Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Howard said he was a little more hesitant on the Big Ten and the Buckeyes with their schedule having no margin of error for COVID-19 postponements ahead of the Dec. 20 Playoff decision day.

More from Howard in the video below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson WR signs to Cardinals practice squad
Former Clemson WR signs to Cardinals practice squad
WATCH: Tigers react to Clemson home opener, TD celebrations
WATCH: Tigers react to Clemson home opener, TD celebrations
WATCH: ESPN's Desmond Howard makes updated Playoff picks
WATCH: ESPN's Desmond Howard makes updated Playoff picks
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week