WATCH: ESPN's Desmond Howard makes updated Playoff picks

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's College GameDay panelist Desmond Howard updated his College Football Playoff picks Thursday morning.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives two Big Ten teams, which are set to start their seasons in a month, two of the best chances at a national title (Ohio State - 26 percent; Wisconsin - 7), with perennial powers Alabama (23) and Clemson (21) in that same tier.

Howard swapped out a Big 12 team for another in his picks after sleeper projection Oklahoma State struggled versus Tulsa and lost its starting QB last week, going for a new projected top-4 of Clemson then Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Howard said he was a little more hesitant on the Big Ten and the Buckeyes with their schedule having no margin of error for COVID-19 postponements ahead of the Dec. 20 Playoff decision day.

More from Howard in the video below: