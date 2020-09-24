|
WATCH: ESPN's Desmond Howard makes updated Playoff picks
|Thursday, September 24, 2020 12:05 PM-
ESPN's College GameDay panelist Desmond Howard updated his College Football Playoff picks Thursday morning.
ESPN's Football Power Index gives two Big Ten teams, which are set to start their seasons in a month, two of the best chances at a national title (Ohio State - 26 percent; Wisconsin - 7), with perennial powers Alabama (23) and Clemson (21) in that same tier.
Howard swapped out a Big 12 team for another in his picks after sleeper projection Oklahoma State struggled versus Tulsa and lost its starting QB last week, going for a new projected top-4 of Clemson then Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Howard said he was a little more hesitant on the Big Ten and the Buckeyes with their schedule having no margin of error for COVID-19 postponements ahead of the Dec. 20 Playoff decision day.
More from Howard in the video below: