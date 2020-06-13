WATCH: Dabo Swinney speaking at Clemson demonstration

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was one of the speakers at Saturday's 'Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration' at Bowman Field on Saturday. Check out his speech, courtesy of Aaron Cheslock of FOX Carolina:

"Now is the time to push for equal justice and no longer tolerate police brutality or racism of any kind in this country."



—Dabo Swinney at Clemson's Black Lives Matter demonstration (via @AaronCheslock) pic.twitter.com/jcBsWUEQlW — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) June 14, 2020

Check out this other video clip with Swinney alongside Trevor Lawrence, and Darien Rencher: