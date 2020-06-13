WATCH: Dabo Swinney speaking at Clemson demonstration
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, June 13, 2020 8:19 PM

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was one of the speakers at Saturday's 'Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration' at Bowman Field on Saturday.

Check out his speech, courtesy of Aaron Cheslock of FOX Carolina:

Check out this other video clip with Swinney alongside Trevor Lawrence, and Darien Rencher:

Twitter reacts to Clemson demonstration on Bowman Field
Two Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19
WATCH: Dabo Swinney speaking at Clemson demonstration
