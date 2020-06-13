|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney speaking at Clemson demonstration
|Saturday, June 13, 2020 8:19 PM- -
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney was one of the speakers at Saturday's 'Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration' at Bowman Field on Saturday.
Check out his speech, courtesy of Aaron Cheslock of FOX Carolina:
"Now is the time to push for equal justice and no longer tolerate police brutality or racism of any kind in this country."— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) June 14, 2020
—Dabo Swinney at Clemson's Black Lives Matter demonstration (via @AaronCheslock) pic.twitter.com/jcBsWUEQlW
Check out this other video clip with Swinney alongside Trevor Lawrence, and Darien Rencher:
