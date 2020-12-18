|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney Friday update before ACCCG rematch with Irish
|2020 Dec 18, Fri 13:10-
No. 3-ranked Clemson's coach
Dabo Swinney updated the latest on injuries and the mindset of his team before Saturday's 4 p.m. ABC broadcast start with No. 2 Notre Dame in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.
Swinney also addressed comments made by Notre Dame's Brian Kelly about possibly boycotting the Playoff if a bowl site -- the Rose Bowl in particular -- isn't able to host player families in attendance. Swinney says there is no reason to put teams on a plane to California to play in an empty stadium. Watch the whole update below:
Swinney also addressed comments made by Notre Dame's Brian Kelly about possibly boycotting the Playoff if a bowl site -- the Rose Bowl in particular -- isn't able to host player families in attendance. Swinney says there is no reason to put teams on a plane to California to play in an empty stadium.
Watch the whole update below: