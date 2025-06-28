4-star NC DL commits to Clemson

|
4-star NC DL Keshawn Stancil commits to Clemson
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Hometown: Clayton, NC (Clayton HS) Class: 2026
#246 Overall, #20 DT, #13 NC
#191 Overall, #12 DT, #11 NC
#211 Overall, #34 DL, #13 NC
Nick Eason has landed a talented defender to the 2026 class.
Four-star DL Keshawn Stancil of Clayton (NC) has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Penn State, NC State, and Miami. Stancil was a late offer in the cycle, but the wheels quickly turned to have him on campus, leading to a commitment. Clemson moves to 20 total commitments, further solidifying its position as one of the top recruiting classes in the country. The Tigers' class currently ranks seventh in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. BREAKING: Four-Star DL Keshawn Stancil has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’4 275 DL chose the Tigers over NC State & Miami
“DEATH VALLEY I’M HOMEEEEE”https://t.co/DSK2e5C46X pic.twitter.com/zmEICUA6LX
Four-star DL Keshawn Stancil of Clayton (NC) has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Penn State, NC State, and Miami.
Stancil was a late offer in the cycle, but the wheels quickly turned to have him on campus, leading to a commitment.
Clemson moves to 20 total commitments, further solidifying its position as one of the top recruiting classes in the country.
The Tigers' class currently ranks seventh in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
BREAKING: Four-Star DL Keshawn Stancil has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @on3recruits
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- What's next for Clemson at running back?
- CBS Sports says Clemson lacks a historical marker for national championship run
- Former Clemson football player transfers to Liberty
- Clemson linebacker says he was born deaf, still struggles on gamedays
- ESPN analyst makes bold prediction on Clemson
- Former Clemson forward wins NBA championship with Thunder
- Bakich blasts umpire Angel Campos after controversial ejections
- Tigers bring in two new commitments
- ESPN College GameDay: Will Clemson make an appearance this season?
- Clemson's chances in landing top FL DB, looking ahead to busy recruiting slate