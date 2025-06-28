4-star NC DL commits to Clemson

4-star DL Keshawn Stancil bolsters Clemson's defensive commits.
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Keshawn Stancil - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Clayton, NC (Clayton HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#246 Overall, #20 DT, #13 NC
Rivals:
#191 Overall, #12 DT, #11 NC
24/7:
#211 Overall, #34 DL, #13 NC

Nick Eason has landed a talented defender to the 2026 class.

Four-star DL Keshawn Stancil of Clayton (NC) has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Penn State, NC State, and Miami.

Stancil was a late offer in the cycle, but the wheels quickly turned to have him on campus, leading to a commitment.

Clemson moves to 20 total commitments, further solidifying its position as one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

The Tigers' class currently ranks seventh in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

