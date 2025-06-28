4-star NC DL commits to Clemson

Four-star DL Keshawn Stancil of Clayton (NC) has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Penn State, NC State, and Miami.

Stancil was a late offer in the cycle, but the wheels quickly turned to have him on campus, leading to a commitment.

Clemson moves to 20 total commitments, further solidifying its position as one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

The Tigers' class currently ranks seventh in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.